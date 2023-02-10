Canada women’s national team goes on strike

On Friday, OL Reign players Jordyn Huitema and Quinn joined their Canadian women’s national team counterparts in calling for a strike due to pay equity issues, a lack of investment from their federation, and newly announced budget cuts.

The move comes less than a week before Canada is scheduled to play in the SheBelieves Cup alongside the U.S., Brazil, and Japan. The strike also comes five months before the Women’s World Cup. Canadian national team players Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie spoke about the action in an interview with TSN.

“We will not be taking part in any activities going forward,” said Beckie, with the players confirming that this includes training.

Ahead of the TSN interview, the players issued a statement on social media saying they are “outraged and deeply concerned with the news of significant cuts” to national team programs as the team prepares for the upcoming World Cup.

“With the biggest tournament in women’s football history less than six months away, our preparation for the World Cup and the future success of the women’s national team’s program are being compromised by Canada Soccer’s continued inability to support its national teams,” the women said in the statement.

The time is now, we are taking job action. pic.twitter.com/QbVbhTcdDU — CanadianSoccerPlayers (@PlayersCanadian) February 10, 2023

The players’ statement says Canada Soccer has cut training camp days, full camp windows, and the number of players and staff invited into camps, as well as scaling back funding for national youth teams. The players also say that the federation will not schedule any home friendlies before the World Cup. This comes despite the fact that Canada recently won a Gold Medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and interest in soccer is at an all-time high in the country with the men advancing to the 2022 World Cup.

“Despite our strong track record of success and history-making achievements for more than a decade, we continue to be told there is not enough money to adequately fund our program and our youth teams,” the players said.

“It’s time for the world to know the truth about Canada Soccer,” Huitema said on Instagram when she shared the players’ statement.

The Canada men’s national team issued a statement in solidarity with the women, noting that “how Canada Soccer is allocating or using funds is unclear and cloaked in secrecy.” The men’s statement said Canada Soccer has “consistently refused or blatantly ignored our Players Association’s requests for access to its financial records to back up its claims that it does not have the funds to properly operate Canada Soccer or fairly compensate the players.”

Canadian men's national soccer team statement in solidarity with women says Canada Soccer budgets are "cloaked in secrecy."

Men demanding CS sponsors stop using player images in marketing and ask Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to remove CS leaders if player demands aren't met. pic.twitter.com/WGYpYhqWAT — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) February 10, 2023

As several players noted on social media, financial statements they were able to obtain from Canada Soccer show an almost $6 million discrepancy in expenses spent on the men’s and women’s teams in 2021.

Both the men’s and women’s players have reinforced their call for an investigation into the federation’s relationship with Canada Soccer Business, a private entity that Canada Soccer funnels all sponsorship revenue toward.

This isn’t the first time there’s been a dispute between the players and Canada Soccer. Last summer, the men’s national team refused to play a friendly against Panama and nearly forfeited a CONCACAF Nations League match against Curacao over a contract dispute.

Canada Soccer responded to the players’ statements with in its own statement on Friday afternoon. “Pay equity for our Women’s National Team is at the core of our ongoing player negotiations,” the statement read. “Canada Soccer will not agree to any deal without it.”

“We have also previously informed our Women’s National Team that the ‘Friends and Family’ program, granted to our Men’s National Team in Qatar, will be replicated for our Women at the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand,” the statement continued.

These comments seem to ignore the core complaints raised by the players, who had receipts to highlight the discrepancies between what Canada Soccer says about equality and how they act. Several Canadian national team players shared a video of Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis saying, “But the other right thing to do, Nick, is to make sure that whatever we pay the men, we pay the women. Because that’s the right thing to do.”

Just holding them to this ‍♂️ https://t.co/B78OJsS37F — Quinn (@TheQuinny5) February 10, 2023

Former Reign and Canadian national team player Kaylyn Kyle also said in a tweet on Friday afternoon, “Imagine texting a former player of the women’s national team who has publicly criticized your leadership asking ‘how to make 2026 great’ and ask(s) me nothing about the 2023 Women’s World Cup. That is not a leader nor someone that wants equality.”

Imagine texting a former player of the women’s national team who has publicly criticized your leadership asking “how to make 2026 great” and ask me nothing about the 2023 women’s World Cup….

That is not a leader nor someone that wants equality. #canwnt — Kaylyn Kyle (@KaylynKyle) February 11, 2023

Several NWSL and U.S. women’s national team players have come out in support of their Canadian frenemies. The NWSL Players Association shared the players’ statement on Twitter and added, “We stand in solidarity with the [Canadian players].”

“What do they have to do, win a gold medal? Sell out stadiums?” Alex Morgan asked sarcastically on Twitter before adding, “It’s 2023, wake up Canada Soccer.”

What do they have to do, win a gold medal? Sell out stadiums? Oh wait...

It's 2023, wake up @CanadaSoccerEN you're on the clock ⏰ https://t.co/eOeZpBs3Ib — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) February 10, 2023

On Instagram Stories, Megan Rapinoe shared the players’ statement and added, “Bitter enemies on the field, deeper allyship off it.”

What this means for Canada’s long-term and immediate future, including the SheBelieves Cup, remains up in the air. Canada Soccer officials and legal counsel will be meeting with the women’s national team in Orlando on Saturday morning.

“We are tired — tired of constantly having to fight for fair and equal treatment, and for a program that will give us a chance to achieve what we know this team is capable of achieving for Canada,” the women said in their statement.