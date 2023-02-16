Six OL Reign players could feature in a Thursday night SheBelieves Cup match between Canada and the United States. The game kicks off at 4 PM PT and will be broadcast on HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock, with pregame coverage beginning at 3:30 PM PT.

For the United States, Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle, Megan Rapinoe, and Emily Sonnett all received call-ups for the tournament. Due to a knock she picked up in training, Lavelle won’t be available for tonight’s match — head coach Vlatko Andonovski indicated she’s being evaluated for the next two SheBelieves Cup matches against Japan (Feb. 19) and Brazil (Feb. 22).

For Canada, Jordyn Huitema and Quinn could see game time. They will join their Canadian teammates in wearing purple during the match — in protest of Canada Soccer cutting their budgets this year, being cagey with financial details, and giving the women’s team significantly fewer resources than the men’s team during their World Cup year.

U.S. players will stand in solidarity with the Canadian players by wearing purple tape and white tape with “Defend Trans Joy.”

Expect plenty of minutes management for Canada and the United States, with their NWSL players still in preseason form. This is the 64th meeting between the USA and Canada. The U.S. leads the overall series 52-4-7.

Canada, who won Gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is ranked sixth in the world by FIFA, with the U.S. still sitting at the top of FIFA’s world rankings.

Lineups

Alana Cook is the only Reign player to start for the U.S.

Jordyn Huitema gets the start for Canada.

Highlights

How to Watch

Date/Time: Thursday, February 16, 4 PM PT

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando

TV: Universo

Streaming: HBO Max, Peacock

