OL Reign sign Brazilian midfielder Luany

OL Reign announced on Wednesday that the club signed Brazilian midfielder Luany through the 2025 NWSL season, pending the receipt of her P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate. Luany joins the Reign from Grêmio FBPA of Série A1, Brazil’s top-flight women’s league, in exchange for an agreed-upon transfer fee, which included Allocation Money.

Luany, who becomes the second Brazilian on the squad alongside Angelina, will require an international roster spot. Jordyn Huitema and Jimena López occupy the other international spots, leaving the Reign will one open spot for the 2023 season.

“I am very excited to play for OL Reign and take on this new challenge in the NWSL,” said Luany in OL Reign’s press release. “I know this is one of the most competitive leagues in the world, so I’m ready to bring my skills and help the team as much as I can.”

According to OL Reign’s release, the 20-year-old made seven starts in nine appearances for Grêmio during the 2022 regular season, scoring three goals, the second most for the club and the youngest player in the league to score at least three in the regular season. Reports out of Brazil note that Luany played in 19 matches throughout the year for Grêmio, scoring nine goals and notching four assists in all competitions.

Luany — who appears to be best suited as a wide player — shared her thanks to Grêmio and its fans on Instagram yesterday with a video that highlighted some of her goals and contributions to the club.

“Luany is a young player who has experienced success within early stages of her career,” head coach Laura Harvey said in a team press release. “She is quick on the ball, has high energy and a competitive spirit, so we can’t wait to have her with us and watch her develop with our squad.”

Luany, who is a quick dribbler and creative attacking player, represented the U-20 Brazilian national team during the 2022 South American Under-20 Women’s Football Championship. Appearing in all seven matches, the midfielder helped Brazil win the tournament and qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She started six of the matches and scored one goal, and was part of a Brazil side that scored 22 goals without conceding once, winning all seven games.

In the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Luany started in five of six matches and helped Brazil finish third for the first time since 2006 after defeating the Netherlands, 4-1, for the bronze medal.

According to a FIFA profile, the midfielder played an important role off the field as well: team DJ, dancer, and hype woman — skills that should make her fit in quickly with this OL Reign squad.

“I try to dance when we’re in the dressing room. It helps take the pressure off,” Luany told FIFA.com. “I try to get the others dancing and laughing too. Then I can go out onto the pitch feeling nice and calm.”

Prior to joining the U-20 Brazilian national team, Luany earned titles during the Brazilian U-18 Championship and Carioca U-18 State Championship. She played at Fluminese in Brazil from 2019-2021, scoring 13 goals in 64 matches (highlights below). As she told FIFA.com, however, the midfielder has aspirations to play for Brazil’s senior national team and win even more trophies for her club team.

“I want more,” she said. “I’ll always give my all, wherever I play, and that’s great. I’m still young and I’ve already won a few things.”