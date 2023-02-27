OL Reign will participate in Portland preseason tournament

To round out the club’s preseason preparation, OL Reign will be heading to Portland for a preseason tournament in mid-March, the club announced on Monday. The tournament will be held at Providence Park from March 12-18 and will feature OL Reign, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, and the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team.

OL Reign will first face the U.S. U-23 squad on Sunday, March 12. They will then take on Racing Louisville on March 15 before closing out the tournament against the Thorns on Saturday, March 18. Each match day will be a double-header involving all four teams.

OL Reign participated in the tournament last year in preparation for the 2022 Challenge Cup — facing the Thorns, the U-23 squad, and Chicago Red Stars. During that tournament, the Reign drew 0-0 with Portland, won 2-1 against Chicago, and closed the week with a 1-1 draw against the U-23 Women’s National Team.

Similar to last year, there will be no broadcast or video stream for the tournament games. The only way for fans to watch will be in person, with individual tickets going on sale on Tuesday, February 28, at 10 AM PT. Tickets will be available at www.thornsfc.com.

The tournament will serve as the final stage of a two-month preseason for OL Reign, which included earlier matches against Long Beach State and Club América. A week after the Portland tournament concludes, OL Reign will open the 2023 NWSL regular season on the road against the Washington Spirit. That match kicks off Sunday, March 26, at 1 PM PT.

2023 Preseason Tournament Schedule

Sunday, March 12

OL Reign vs. U.S. U-23 WNT at 2:30 PM PT | Thorns FC vs. Louisville FC at 5 PM

Wednesday, March 15

Louisville vs. OL Reign at 5 PM PT | Thorns FC vs. U.S. U-23 WNT at 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 18

U.S. U-23 WNT vs. Louisville FC at 5 PM | Thorns FC vs. OL Reign at 7:30 PM PT