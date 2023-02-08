2023 OL Reign schedule announced

The complete 2023 NWSL schedule was unveiled on Wednesday, with clubs once again playing 22 regular-season league games and six Challenge Cup group-stage games. A highlight of OL Reign’s schedule is the return of a doubleheader with the Seattle Sounders, which will take place on Saturday, June 3 against the Portland Timbers and Thorns.

Games will once again air on the CBS networks and Paramount+, with specific details on which games will air on which platforms to be announced at a later date. International broadcast details for this season are also yet to be revealed by the league.

OL Reign start the season with a two-game east coast road trip to Washington and Gotham before their home opener on Saturday, April 15, when they welcome San Diego Wave FC to Lumen Field. New this year, all 12 NWSL teams will play their final match on the same day, with OL Reign traveling to Chicago for their final game of the season.

The Challenge Cup has been shifted this year, with cup games now interspersed throughout the regular season, including several taking place during the 2023 World Cup. The Reign have one mid-week home Challenge Cup match against Angel City on May 3, but otherwise all of their home games will be on either Friday (2 games), Saturday (7) or Sunday (4).

In addition to the official doubleheader on June 3, where the Sounders will host the Timbers at 1:30 PM PT and the Reign host the Thorns at 5 PM PT and one ticket will grant you access to both matches, there are several other dates where both teams have home games on the same day, although with separate ticketing: on April 22 the Reign host Chicago at 12:30 PM and the Sounders play Minnesota at 7:30 PM; May 27 Angel City visits the Reign at 12:30 PM and the Sounders play the Red Bulls at 7:30 PM; and on July 1 Racing Louisville comes to town at 12:30 PM and the Sounders play Houston Dynamo at 7:30 PM.

Which games are you most looking forward to?