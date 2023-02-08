 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 OL Reign schedule announced

Seattle-Portland doubleheader returns on June 3.

By Steve Voght
/ new
San Diego Wave FC v OL Reign - 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The complete 2023 NWSL schedule was unveiled on Wednesday, with clubs once again playing 22 regular-season league games and six Challenge Cup group-stage games. A highlight of OL Reign’s schedule is the return of a doubleheader with the Seattle Sounders, which will take place on Saturday, June 3 against the Portland Timbers and Thorns.

Games will once again air on the CBS networks and Paramount+, with specific details on which games will air on which platforms to be announced at a later date. International broadcast details for this season are also yet to be revealed by the league.

OL Reign start the season with a two-game east coast road trip to Washington and Gotham before their home opener on Saturday, April 15, when they welcome San Diego Wave FC to Lumen Field. New this year, all 12 NWSL teams will play their final match on the same day, with OL Reign traveling to Chicago for their final game of the season.

The Challenge Cup has been shifted this year, with cup games now interspersed throughout the regular season, including several taking place during the 2023 World Cup. The Reign have one mid-week home Challenge Cup match against Angel City on May 3, but otherwise all of their home games will be on either Friday (2 games), Saturday (7) or Sunday (4).

In addition to the official doubleheader on June 3, where the Sounders will host the Timbers at 1:30 PM PT and the Reign host the Thorns at 5 PM PT and one ticket will grant you access to both matches, there are several other dates where both teams have home games on the same day, although with separate ticketing: on April 22 the Reign host Chicago at 12:30 PM and the Sounders play Minnesota at 7:30 PM; May 27 Angel City visits the Reign at 12:30 PM and the Sounders play the Red Bulls at 7:30 PM; and on July 1 Racing Louisville comes to town at 12:30 PM and the Sounders play Houston Dynamo at 7:30 PM.

Which games are you most looking forward to?

2023 OL Reign schedule

﻿Date Home team Away team Venue Time (PT) Notes
﻿Date Home team Away team Venue Time (PT) Notes
Sunday, March 26  Washington Spirit  OL Reign  Audi Field  1:00 PM
Saturday, April 1  NJ/NY Gotham FC  OL Reign  Red Bull Arena  4:30 PM
Saturday, April 15  OL Reign  San Diego Wave FC  Lumen Field  7:00 PM
Wednesday, April 19  Angel City FC  OL Reign  BMO Stadium  7:00 PM Challenge Cup
Saturday, April 22  OL Reign  Chicago Red Stars  Lumen Field  12:30 PM
Saturday, April 29  Racing Louisville FC  OL Reign  Lynn Family Stadium  4:30 PM
Wednesday, May 3  OL Reign  Angel City FC  Lumen Field  7:00 PM Challenge Cup
Saturday, May 6  OL Reign  Houston Dash  Lumen Field  7:00 PM
Sunday, May 14  North Carolina Courage  OL Reign  WakeMed Soccer Park  12:00 PM
Sunday, May 21  OL Reign  NJ/NY Gotham FC  Lumen Field  3:00 PM
Saturday, May 27  OL Reign  Angel City FC  Lumen Field  12:30 PM
Wednesday, May 31  San Diego Wave FC  OL Reign  Snapdragon Stadium  7:00 PM Challenge Cup
Saturday, June 3  OL Reign  Portland Thorns FC  Lumen Field  5:00 PM Doubleheader with Sounders/Timbers
Saturday, June 10  OL Reign  Kansas City Current  Lumen Field  7:00 PM
Saturday, June 17  Houston Dash  OL Reign  Shell Energy Stadium  5:30 PM
Saturday, June 24  San Diego Wave FC  OL Reign  Snapdragon Stadium  7:00 PM
Wednesday, June 28  Portland Thorns FC  OL Reign  Providence Park  7:30 PM Challenge Cup
Saturday, July 1  OL Reign  Racing Louisville FC  Lumen Field  12:30 PM
Friday, July 7  Orlando Pride  OL Reign  Exploria Stadium  4:00 PM
Friday, July 28  OL Reign  San Diego Wave FC  Lumen Field  7:00 PM Challenge Cup
Sunday, August 6  OL Reign  Portland Thorns FC  Lumen Field  3:00 PM Challenge Cup
Friday, August 18  Kansas City Current  OL Reign  Children's Mercy Park  5:00 PM
Sunday, August 27  Angel City FC  OL Reign  BMO Stadium  5:00 PM
Sunday, September 3  OL Reign  Orlando Pride  Lumen Field  3:00 PM
Saturday, September 16  Portland Thorns FC  OL Reign  Providence Park  7:30 PM
Sunday, October 1  OL Reign  North Carolina Courage  Lumen Field  5:00 PM
Friday, October 6  OL Reign  Washington Spirit  Lumen Field  7:00 PM
Sunday, October 15  Chicago Red Stars  OL Reign  SeatGeek Stadium  2:00 PM

Next Up In Ride of the Valkyries - An OL Reign blog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Sounder At Heart Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A twice weekly roundup of Seattle Sounders and OL Reign news from Sounder at Heart