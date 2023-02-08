Sounders-Reign doubleheader scheduled for June 3

After a year off, a formal Seattle Sounders-OL Reign doubleheader will return in 2023. Like the PNW Experience in 2021, both games will be played against each team’s respective Portland counterpart, with admission granted to both games with a single ticket. Unlike the previous event, the Sounders will face the Portland Timbers in the opener (1:30 PM) while the Reign will play the Portland Thorns in the later match (5 PM).

With the Reign permanently moving to Lumen Field in 2022, the Sounders and Reign played home games on the same day three times last year, but always many hours apart and requiring separate tickets for entry.

The single ticket will be part of the Sounders season-ticket package, while Reign season-ticket holders will get a 15% off discount code for the doubleheader.

Although no details beyond the date and time have been finalized, there are tentative plans to have some enhanced activities around the games. With a tighter turnaround between games this season, though, most events will likely be before the Sounders match. In 2021, there was a full two-hour break between the matches, which gave enough time for a concert to be held in the North Plaza.

The first PNW Experience marked a single-game highwater attendance mark for both teams in 2021. The Sounders game drew more than 45,000 while the Reign actually set a NWSL record with 27,248 going through the turnstiles by about the midway point of the second half. The San Diego Wave broke that record last year with a crowd of 32,000.

The Sounders will be looking to break a regular-season home winless streak against the Timbers that dates to 2017. The Sounders have gone 0-5-2 against the Timbers at Lumen Field in the regular season in that time, including a 2-0 loss in the last PNW Experience. The Reign, meanwhile, are on a five-game regular-season home unbeaten run against the Thorns, including a 2-1 win in that 2021 match.