FIFA 23 ratings for 13 OL Reign players revealed

On Wednesday March 15, OL Reign and the NWSL comes to EA Sports’ video game, FIFA 23. A downloadable update will add the 12-team league, allowing fans to virtually run box-to-box like Jess Fishlock, whip in crosses from the right like Sofia Huerta, and paint the pitch like a canvas as Rose Lavelle does.

The addition of the NWSL has been rumored since early 2022. When FIFA 23 was officially announced that summer, it introduced women’s club teams from England’s Barclays Women’s Super League and France’s Division 1 Arkema, playable across the game’s exhibition (called “Kick Off”) modes and a tournament option which basically replicates a single-season campaign, minus the day-to-day roster management and player development of the game’s career mode. At the time of the announcement, EA would only say that additional leagues would eventually be added post-launch.

When the NWSL is available to play in the game, the tournament mode will replicate an NWSL regular season, playing for the NWSL Shield for the best regular season record, and the NWSL Playoffs to win the ultimate prize, the NWSL Championship.

As of publication, 13 OL Reign players are listed in the FIFA 23 Women’s Player Ratings website. More players could be added as we get closer to Wednesday’s launch, and FIFA players will no doubt be familiar with the website sofifa.com to see full squad ratings in due time. If the addition of the NWSL will be your first introduction to the video game, please note that the ratings are fluid and will change as EA rolls out roster updates.

Lavelle leads the club with the 87 overall rating. Across the NWSL, she is the third-best rated player, with only San Diego Wave FC’s Alex Morgan (90) and Kansas City Current’s Debinha (88) above her. What might be a pleasant surprise for OL Reign fans are the ratings of Phallon Tullis-Joyce (80), Sam Hiatt (76), and Olivia Van der Jagt (75), recognizing and rewarding the solid contributions the club’s younger players have made on the field next to stalwarts like the Reign Originals of Lauren Barnes, Jess Fishlock, and Megan Rapinoe.

OL Reign FIFA 23 Ratings PLAYER POSITION OVERALL PACE SHOOTING PASSING DRIBBLING DEFENCE PHYSICAL PLAYER POSITION OVERALL PACE SHOOTING PASSING DRIBBLING DEFENCE PHYSICAL Rose Lavelle CAM 87 88 78 84 87 45 64 Megan Rapinoe LW 86 79 86 85 87 46 73 Jess Fishlock CM 84 78 81 80 82 71 72 Alana Cook CB 82 54 42 58 61 85 79 Sofia Huerta RB 82 84 56 74 78 77 72 Emily Sonnett RB 82 84 57 73 72 81 83 Lauren Barnes LB 81 79 47 70 76 80 79 Phallon Tullis-Joyce GK 80 80 74 75 82 29 81 Quinn CDM 78 46 46 69 67 78 74 Bethany Balcer ST 77 72 77 70 72 39 61 Sam Hiatt CB 76 65 39 57 63 78 69 Olivia Van der Jagt CDM 75 66 55 65 68 75 63 Jordyn Huitema ST 75 79 75 66 72 40 62

With the NWSL coming to FIFA 23, we get the real content: NWSL players reacting to their ratings. Behold, Gotham FC’s Midge Purce.

A staple of FIFA has been the Real Face feature in which players are brought into an EA studio to have their faces captured by multiple cameras so their virtual likeness closely resembles real life. While we won’t be able to see OL Reign’s full roster until they’re in the game, Ride of the Valkyries has learned that every player who was on the 2022 OL Reign squad got their face scanned for the game. Here’s a behind the scenes look on when players in the Women’s Super League had their faces scanned.

FIFA 23 is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.