OL Reign share 2023 NWSL broadcast details

On Wednesday, the NWSL released the full television and streaming schedule for the 2023 season. The league is entering the final year of its partnership with CBS, which means that OL Reign and other NWSL matches will air on a variety of CBS platforms this year — primarily Paramount+, but also six league games on CBS and 23 on CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Golazo Network, a new 24-hour direct-to-consumer digital network launching April 11, will also have select matches, which have yet to be announced. That network will be available for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, and Paramount+.

For international viewers, all matches will be available for free on NWSLSoccer.com. The league’s international deal with Twitch expired at the end of 2022.

The reigning NWSL Shield winners, OL Reign, will not have any regular-season matches on CBS. The club will have two games on CBS Sports Network — April 19 at Angel City FC and June 3, which is the day of the doubleheader at Lumen Field against Portland Thorns FC.

Should the Reign advance to the NWSL Challenge Cup Final and/or the NWSL Championship match, both games will air on CBS. Unfortunately, aside from these two matches, no games after the World Cup — which often produces a sudden rush in new viewers to the league — will air on CBS.

Limited local TV deals are still allowed as part of the CBS partnership, and similar to last year, there are indications that some matches will air on Fox 13 — although nothing has been confirmed publicly at this point.

A new leaguewide deal with Canadian sports broadcaster TSN will also feature three OL Reign games on TSN and 15 matches on TSN+.

Alongside today’s news, OL Reign announced that single-match tickets are now available for matches through June. Tickets start as low as $15 for seats in section 215, with General Admission tickets in the Supporters Section available for $20.

OL Reign’s home opener is on Saturday, April 15, at 7 PM PT. They’ll be taking on the San Diego Wave at Lumen Field, with the match streaming on Paramount+ and TSN+ in Canada.

2023 OL Reign NWSL Broadcast Schedule

(Home Matches in Bold, *Challenge Cup)

Sunday, March 26, 2023 – 1:00 p.m. PT at Washington Spirit / Audi Field / Washington, D.C. / Paramount+

Saturday, April 1, 2023 – 4:30 p.m. PT at NJ/NY Gotham FC / Red Bull Arena / Harrison, NJ / Paramount+

Saturday, April 15, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. San Diego Wave FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN+

*Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. PT at Angel City FC / BMO Stadium / Los Angeles, CA / CBSSN

Saturday, April 22, 2023 – 12:30 p.m. PT vs. Chicago Red Stars / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN+

Saturday, April 29, 2023 – 4:30 p.m. PT at Racing Louisville FC / Lynn Family Stadium / Louisville, KY / Paramount+ / TSN+

*Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Angel City FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN+

Saturday, May 6, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Houston Dash / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN

Sunday, May 14, 2023 – 12:00 p.m. PT at North Carolina Courage / WakeMed Soccer Park / Cary, NC / Paramount+ / TSN+

Sunday, May 21, 2023 – 3:00 p.m. PT vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+

Saturday, May 27, 2023 – 12:30 p.m. PT vs. Angel City FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN+

*Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. PT at San Diego Wave FC / Snapdragon Stadium / San Diego, CA / Paramount+

Saturday, June 3, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. PT vs. Portland Thorns FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / CBSSN / TSN+

Saturday, June 10, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Kansas City Current / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN

Saturday, June 17, 2023 – 5:30 p.m. PT at Houston Dash / Shell Energy Stadium / Houston, TX / Paramount+ / TSN+

Saturday, June 24, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. PT at San Diego Wave FC / Snapdragon Stadium / San Diego, CA / Paramount+

*Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – 7:30 p.m. PT at Portland Thorns FC / Providence Park / Portland, OR / Paramount+ / TSN+

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – 12:30 p.m. PT vs. Racing Louisville FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN+

Friday, July 7, 2023 – 4:00 p.m. PT at Orlando Pride / Exploria Stadium / Orlando, FL / Paramount+

*Friday, July 28, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. San Diego Wave FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN+

*Sunday, August 6, 2023 – 3:00 p.m. PT vs. Portland Thorns FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN+

Friday, August 18, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. PT at Kansas City Current / Children’s Mercy Park / Kansas City, KS / Paramount+

Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. PT at Angel City FC / BMO Stadium / Los Angeles, CA / Paramount+ / TSN+

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – 3:00 p.m. PT vs. Orlando Pride / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+

Saturday, September 16, 2023 – 7:30 p.m. PT at Portland Thorns FC / Providence Park / Portland, OR / Paramount+ / TSN

Sunday, October 1, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. PT vs. North Carolina Courage / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN+

Friday, October 6, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Washington Spirit / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+ / TSN+

Sunday, October 15, 2023 – 2:00 p.m. PT at Chicago Red Stars / SeatGeek Stadium / Chicago, IL / Paramount+