OL Reign unveil new “Purpose” jersey

On Friday, OL Reign unveiled the club’s new “Purpose” jersey, which will be the primary kit for the 2023 season. The new blue jersey features a geometric pattern, which OL Reign notes is inspired by the Pacific Northwest landscape. The jersey also features a red vertical stripe on both sides of the kit and around the sleeve of each side.

The Black Future Co-Op Fund continues to be featured as the jersey sponsor until the Reign find a new presenting sponsor. MultiCare will also feature on the back of OL Reign’s jersey for another season.

According to a team release, the variation in pattern “originated out of a desire to visually represent the peaks of the mountain ranges surrounding the Seattle area as they meet the waves of the Puget Sound.” The pattern was then reconstructed — “uncovering movement that more greatly expresses the impact of the club.”

The Purpose jersey replaces the team’s prior blue “Hope” jersey, while the white “Honor” jersey will remain as the team’s secondary option.

Fans can order their own Purpose jersey online at www.olreignshop.com. OL Reign opens the 2023 season on Sunday, March 26, against the Washington Spirit. Their first two matches are on the road, with the Reign home opener coming on Saturday, April 15 at 7 PM PT. Single-match tickets are now on sale for the first half of the season.