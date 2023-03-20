FOX 13+ to broadcast select OL Reign games in 2023

Select OL Reign games will once again be available over the air this season in Western Washington, the club announced on Monday. The team has extended their partnership with FOX 13+, which will broadcast eight games this year, doubling their commitment from 2022.

“It was critical for us to ensure OL Reign fans across the region had access to our matches throughout the season, which is why we’re thrilled to bring back FOX 13+ as our broadcast partner once again,” said OL Reign CEO Vincent Berthillot in a club release. “We had a very positive response from their coverage last season and during our international friendly with Club América, so we’re excited to continue this expansion of access.”

The first three matches of the season are included in the broadcast agreement, including the club’s home opener against San Diego on April 15. In addition to the games shown on FOX 13+, all OL Reign games will continue to be accessible to American viewers on either CBS Sports Network or Paramount+, and international viewers can watch every game this season on the league’s website; league-wide broadcasting details were announced last week.

Related OL Reign share 2023 NWSL broadcast details

“We look forward to continuing our partnership and bringing vibrant OL Reign matches to fans across Western Washington,” said Senior VP and General Manager of FOX 13+ Sheila Oliver, “especially this summer as we celebrate women’s soccer with our local team and the Women’s World Cup.”

OL Reign games airing on FOX 13+ this season: