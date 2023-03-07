OL Reign announce updated preseason roster

The NWSL preseason reached a major milestone yesterday, with teams required to cut their rosters to a maximum of 32 players. OL Reign announced today their updated squad, with 30 players in camp – 27 of whom are under contract, plus two draft picks and one non-roster invitee. Final rosters decisions need to be made by March 20th, with the first games of the season kicking off five days later. Although the league has not yet made an official announcement, it is expected that final rosters will again consist of 22-28 players.

The only significant changes to the Reign’s original preseason roster are the addition of Brazilian international Luany, who signed with the club in February and is awaiting her P-1 visa before joining the team, and non-roster invitee Jadyn Edwards. Former preseason non-roster invitees Mariah Lee and McKenzie Weinert have been released. Angelina remains on the injury list, but is expected to be available later this season.

Edwards, a native of Mill Creek, Washington, played club soccer for PacNW before attending the University of New Mexico. According to InStat, last season she led the Lobos in goals, chances created, key passes, balls recovered in opposition half, challenges won, attacking challenges won, and free ball pickups. In September she scored this jaw-dropping curler from distance against Air Force.

Edwards was selected 29th overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft by Racing Louisville and participated in their preseason camp, but was released by the club in mid-February.

Current OL Reign Roster by Position:

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey, Laurel Ivory, Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Defenders (10): Lu Barnes, Ryanne Brown, Alana Cook, Sam Hiatt, Shae Holmes (DRAFT), Sofia Huerta, Jimena López (INT), Alyssa Malonson, Phoebe McClernon, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders (11): Angelina (SEI), Olivia Athens, Marley Canales, Jadyn Edwards (NRI), Jess Fishlock, Rose Lavelle, Luany (INT/NYR), Quinn, Nikki Stanton, Olivia Van der Jagt, Natalie Viggiano (DRAFT)

Forwards (6): Bethany Balcer, Elyse Bennett, Jordyn Huitema (INT), Tziarra King, Veronica Latsko, Megan Rapinoe

INT – International Slot

DRAFT – Players selected in 2023 NWSL Draft but not signed to a contract

NYR – Player has not yet reported for preseason training

NRI – Non-roster invitee

SEI - Season-ending injury list