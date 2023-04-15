On Saturday evening, OL Reign (1-1-0) host their first home match of the year against the San Diego Wave (2-0-0) at Lumen Field. The game kicks off at 7 PM PT and will air on FOX 13+ in Western Washington, in addition to streaming on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and NWSLSoccer.com (International).

This match is the first for both clubs after the league took a week off for a FIFA window, with the Reign having six players depart for international duty.

The Wave, who played their first two games at home, are coming off a 2-1 win over the North Carolina Courage. In their last match, OL Reign earned a comfortable 2-0 road win over NJ/NY Gotham FC.

What to Watch

Cutting off service: Last year, OL Reign did well to limit San Diego’s midfield from sending long balls to their frontline. They have the same threats this year, so it will be up to the midfield once again to apply pressure in the middle of the pitch.

Last year, OL Reign did well to limit San Diego’s midfield from sending long balls to their frontline. They have the same threats this year, so it will be up to the midfield once again to apply pressure in the middle of the pitch. Feed off the home-crowd energy: OL Reign should set their home-opener attendance record. The Reign have been dominant at Lumen Field — going 6-1-4 in the 2022 regular season — and they would do well to feed off that energy and get an early goal.

OL Reign should set their home-opener attendance record. The Reign have been dominant at Lumen Field — going 6-1-4 in the 2022 regular season — and they would do well to feed off that energy and get an early goal. Return of Pinoe and Quinn? Megan Rapinoe and Quinn are both off the injury report for the first time this season. That’s great news! But will they start? Both present great threats against the Wave.

Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI - knee), Phoebe McClernon (back)

QUESTIONABLE: Rose Lavelle (leg)

San Diego Wave

OUT: Abby Dahlkemper (back), Meggie Dougherty Howard (thigh), Giovanna DeMarco (knee), Emily van Egmond (back), Melanie Barcenas (illness)

Lineups

Highlights

LAST-MINUTE GAME WINNER THANKS TO OLIVIA VAN DER JAGT!

Did someone say last-minute game-winning goal in your home opener?!? #ReignSupreme pic.twitter.com/14aFXvLCVn — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 16, 2023

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, April 15, 7 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX 13+

Streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.), NWSLSoccer.com (International), DAZN (certain countries), TSN+ (Canada)

