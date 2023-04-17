Challenge Cup presents OL Reign opportunity to spread minutes around

TUKWILA — Monday was a recovery day for most of OL Reign’s weekend starters as the team prepared for their first midweek clash of the season, a Challenge Cup group stage match against Angel City FC in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. Aside from goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, the rest of the squad on the training pitch at Starfire were substitutes, trialists, and players who did not make an appearance against San Diego Wave. This was perhaps a portent of what to expect in Los Angeles, where Head Coach Laura Harvey hinted the team will likely start a rotated lineup.

“We will use it [the Challenge Cup] to build our roster and get minutes for people … we did that last year,” said Harvey when she spoke with Ride of the Valkyries after training. “We’ll probably do it even more this year with the fact that the games are midweek … It’s just a good opportunity to really build the roster up. Obviously, we know that throughout the World Cup we’re going to be missing a lot of players too, so I sort of look at it two-fold, that gives the starters a bit of a breather potentially but also gives the people that haven’t played as many minutes a chance to get some minutes under their belt because we’re going to be needing them very soon.”

Last week, the NWSL and Challenge Cup naming rights sponsor UKG announced that the prize pool for the 2023 Challenge Cup has been doubled to $1 million, after already boosting it ten-fold last season. Harvey was thrilled that people are willing to invest so much in the league, but feels that there needs to be a renewed focus on rewarding teams for strong performances in the regular season and playoffs.

“The fact that people are willing to invest in it is great,” she said. “I think we just need to revert back to what’s the most important thing, and the Challenge Cup served its purpose when it was needed, but we play 22 regular season games and a playoff and the fact that the prize money is bigger for the players in the Challenge Cup than it is for doing that is ludicrous.”

