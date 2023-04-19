On Wednesday evening, OL Reign kicks off the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup with a road match against Angel City FC. The match at BMO Stadium begins at 7 PM PT and will air on CBS Sports Network, in addition to streaming at NWSLSoccer.com for international viewers.

Because this match airs on CBSSN, there will be no livestream available on Paramount+.

The Challenge Cup will be played during the season from now until September. It is split into three groups of four teams, with each team playing home and away against the other teams in their group. Like last season, OL Reign is in a group with the other three west coast teams: Portland, Angel City and San Diego. The top team of each group, plus the highest-placing runner-up, advance to the semifinals on September 6, with the final scheduled for September 9.

What to Watch

Depth: Because both sides are dealing with injuries and have a three-match week, this mid-week Challenge Cup match will feature plenty of rotation. How will OL Reign’s depth perform?

Because both sides are dealing with injuries and have a three-match week, this mid-week Challenge Cup match will feature plenty of rotation. How will OL Reign’s depth perform? Pinoe power: Laura Harvey seemed to indicate that she’d use the Challenge Cup to give Megan Rapinoe more minutes as she works back from an injury.

Laura Harvey seemed to indicate that she’d use the Challenge Cup to give Megan Rapinoe more minutes as she works back from an injury. Dealing with a press: OL Reign is a team that loves to go up against teams that like to press and put them under pressure, because it opens up space. With some players getting minutes in Wednesday’s match who haven’t played a lot, how do they handle this pressure?

Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI - knee), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (back)

QUESTIONABLE: Bethany Balcer (hamstring), Sam Hiatt (leg), Olivia Van der Jagt (hip)

Angel City

OUT: Angela Anderson (excused absence), Simone Charley (SEI - achilles), Sydney Leroux (ankle), Merritt Mathias (knee), Christen Press (SEI - knee)

Lineups

Your Starting XI for our UKG NWSL Challenge Cup match Angel City FC



@CBSSportsNet

Local watch party @RoughTumblePub #ReignSupreme #LAvRGN pic.twitter.com/WpQE9eAPZC — OL Reign (@OLReign) April 20, 2023

Here is your ACFC starting XI for our first Challenge Cup matchup!#AngelCityFC | #NWSL | #ChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/V9roKnL9RV — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) April 20, 2023

Highlights

How to Watch

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 19, 7 PM PT

Location: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: NWSLSoccer.com (International), DAZN (certain countries)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Angel City FC Challenge Cup gamethread. Join the discussion in the comments, and follow @RoValks on Twitter for live updates.