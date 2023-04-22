On Saturday afternoon, OL Reign will kick off a two-match day at Lumen Field when they host the Chicago Red Stars. The game kicks off at 12:30 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and NWSLSoccer.com (International).

(The Sounders will be kicking off the second match at Lumen Field at 7:30 PM.)

The Reign come into the match with a 2-1-0 record, while the Red Stars are 1-2-0 — winning their first match of the season last weekend. OL Reign has scored three goals while allowing one, while Chicago has scored and allowed seven goals. OL Reign had a midweek Challenge Cup match, but the Red Stars haven’t played since last Saturday.

With a win, OL Reign could mark their best start after four matches since 2014.

What to Watch

Rose Lavelle, Quinn, and Olivia Van der Jagt are all unavailable, so the Reign will have to lean on their depth this match. There are plenty of quality players to slot into these roles at least. Dealing with a three-back: This match marks the first time the Reign are facing a three-person backline this season. Can the Reign find space on the wings and get behind Chicago’s wingbacks?

This match marks the first time the Reign are facing a three-person backline this season. Can the Reign find space on the wings and get behind Chicago’s wingbacks? Finish those chances: Last fall, when OL Reign hosted Chicago, the team created nearly two expected goals in the first half but only scored once. Some of those same goal-scoring issues have impacted the team to start the year. Can the Reign find their finishing touch?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI-knee), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (back), Quinn (leg), Olivia Van der Jagt (excused absence)

Chicago Red Stars

OUT: Amanda Kowalski (ankle), Brenna Lovera (eye), Addie McCain (ankle), Kayla Sharples (knee), Mallory Swanson (knee)

Lineups

Our Starters pic.twitter.com/KwL79sXYmI — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) April 22, 2023

Highlights

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, April 22, 12:30 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: None

Streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.), NWSLSoccer.com (International), DAZN (certain countries), TSN+ (Canada)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Chicago Red Stars gamethread.