Six OL Reign players report for international duty

While the NWSL takes this week off, six OL Reign players are representing their national teams during a FIFA international window, which runs through April 11.

Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle, and Emily Sonnett have all been called up by the United States women’s national team for two matches against the Republic of Ireland. Forward Megan Rapinoe was left off the roster as she continues to recover from a calf injury.

Ireland will be heading to its first World Cup this year after advancing during the UEFA World Cup playoffs. The two sides will first meet at Q2 Stadium in Austin on April 8. The two-leg series will conclude on April 11 at CITYPARK in St. Louis. The first match will air on TNT, Universo, and Peacock, with the second match streaming on HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Jordyn Huitema and the Canadian national team flew to Europe to take on France on April 11. That match kicks off at 12 PM PT and will stream on OneSoccer.ca (although it may not be available outside Canada). Quinn was initially called up as well, but the midfielder has been replaced as they continue to recover from an injury.

Players on both squads have led protests against their federations. The Canadian national team pushed for back pay for their 2022 performances while continuing to ask for equal treatment around World Cup preparation. France, meanwhile, recently hired Hervé Renard to replace a fired Corinne Diacre after threats of a protest from players. Renard most recently coached the Saudi Arabia and Morocco men’s national teams — qualifying Morocco for the 2018 World Cup and leading Saudi Arabia to the 2022 World Cup.

Jess Fishlock, the most-capped player for her country, will represent Wales in matches against Northern Ireland and Portugal. Wales, who just barely missed qualification for the 2023 World Cup, will hope to build on their unbeaten 2023 Pinatar Cup campaign in February. Wales will host Northern Ireland on April 6 before traveling to Portugal for their April 11 match. Both matches will be shown live on BBC Wales.

All players will be back with OL Reign for their home opener on Saturday, April 15. That match at Lumen Field, against the San Diego Wave, will kick off at 7 PM PT.

How to Watch

Wales v. Northern Ireland

Thursday, April 6, 11:15 AM PT

Streaming: BBC Two Wales

USA v. Republic of Ireland

Saturday, April 8, 11:30 AM PT

TV: TNT, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

Wales v. Portugal

Tuesday, April 11, 9:30 AM PT

Streaming: BBC Two Wales

Canada v. France

Tuesday, April 11, 12 PM PT

Streaming: OneSoccer.ca

USA v. Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, April 11, 4:30 PM PT

TV: Universo

Streaming: HBO Max, Peacock