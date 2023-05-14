On Sunday afternoon, OL Reign (4-1-1) are on the road for their first match against the North Carolina Courage (2-3-1). At WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, OL Reign kicks off today at 12 PM PT.

The match will air on FOX 13+ in Western Washington in addition to streaming on the Paramount+ app. Fans in Canada can watch on TSN+, and the game will be on the NWSL website for other international viewers.

OL Reign earned a comfortable 2-0 win against Houston last weekend to close out yet another three-match week. Jordyn Huitema and Veronica Latsko scored the goals.

The NC Courage gave up the lead three different times at home in their most recent game, but they held on for a thrilling 3-3 draw against the Portland Thorns. They forced an own goal, the always-dangerous Kerolin scored, and midfielder Victoria Pickett had the last goal. That closed out a three-match week for the Courage as well, which began with a 1-0 win over Houston.

What to Watch

Possession: These are two teams that like to have the ball, with the Courage coming into the match with an average of 58% possession. Can the Reign disrupt North Carolina’s build-up?

Cary can be a difficult place to play because it is hot and muggy, and WakeMed Soccer Park features a big pitch. With a 3 PM local time kickoff, the Reign are going to have their first heat-related challenge of the season. Midfield battle: Denise O’Sullivan is one of the strongest holding midfielders in the league, and the Courage added a lot of creativity in the midfield when they brought Japanese international Narumi Miura on this year. Who wins the midfield battle today?

Injury / Availability Report

OL REIGN

OUT: Angelina (SEI - knee), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (back), Olivia Van der Jagt (excused absence)

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE

OUT: Emily Gray (SEI – knee) Estelle Johnson (lower leg)

Referees

Lineups

STARTING XI: Here is our Mother's Day lineup against OL Reign this afternoon. Kick off is one hour away!#NCvsRGN #CourageCountry pic.twitter.com/fxIIw92v9U — NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) May 14, 2023

Highlights

34’ - Tyler Lussi puts the Courage up 1-0.

One on one and Tyler Lussi does not miss pic.twitter.com/8pvAvsoRxc — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 14, 2023

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, May 14, 12 PM PT

Location: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

TV: FOX 13+

Streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), NWSLSoccer.com (International), DAZN (certain countries)

Join the Discussion

