OL Groupe to sell OL Reign

In early 2023, OL Groupe announced that they have retained the services of Raine Group to identify a buyer for OL Reign, the NWSL club they purchased a majority stake in late 2019. The sale comes as Lyon gains new ownership under John Textor, with a different vision for multi-team ownership, and means another rebrand for the Seattle-area club.
Nov 25, 2019, 11:18am PST
May 19
Timeline: OL Groupe puts OL Reign up for sale
The key dates that led John Textor to purchase OL Groupe and then sell OL Reign.
May 16
Michele Kang takes control of Lyon women in new global multi-club group
OL Reign sale process still ongoing with local buyers interested.
April 18
Who might buy OL Reign?
Five potential new ownership groups, from sensible to fanciful.
April 12
OL Groupe start process to sell OL Reign
Raine Group has been hired to look for a buyer.
December 20, 2019
Highlights from the OL/Reign FC press conference
Stadium plans, other potential purchase offers, and academy vision were discussed.
November 25, 2019
Reign FC announce potential sale to Olympique Lyonnais
Big changes coming for women’s soccer in the Puget Sound.