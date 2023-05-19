 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OL Groupe to sell OL Reign

A three-year international project comes to an end.

Contributors: Susie Rantz, Steve Voght, and Miki Turner
In early 2023, OL Groupe announced that they have retained the services of Raine Group to identify a buyer for OL Reign, the NWSL club they purchased a majority stake in late 2019. The sale comes as Lyon gains new ownership under John Textor, with a different vision for multi-team ownership, and means another rebrand for the Seattle-area club.

