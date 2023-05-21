On Sunday afternoon, OL Reign (4-2-1) kick off a four-match regular-season homestand when they host NJ/NY Gotham FC (4-2-1) at Lumen Field. The match begins at 3 PM PT and will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo, along with streaming on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and the NWSL website for international viewers.

OL Reign fell 1-0 to the North Carolina Courage on the road last weekend, while Gotham was outplayed by Orlando but held on for a scoreless draw.

This is the second time the two sides are meeting in the regular season. OL Reign traveled to New Jersey on April 1 and earned a 2-0 win. But this Gotham side has evolved since then, and OL Reign will need to work to get a similar scoreline on Sunday.

Olivia Van der Jagt is back for the Reign, while Quinn got some meaningful minutes against North Carolina last weekend. Midge Purce remains out for Gotham.

What to Watch

Gotham’s press: Gotham closes down on their opponents quickly and their backline presses high. That means there is space in behind if the Reign can move the ball quickly. How do they handle the press?

Home field advantage: It should be a good crowd at Lumen Field, and the Reign are 3-0-0 at home to start the season. Can they keep the winning streak going?

Lynn Williams: Gotham acquired Lynn Williams in a trade with Kansas City, and she's been on somewhat of a revenge tour this year. She's scored six goals in all competitions.

Injury / Availability Report

OL REIGN

OUT: Angelina (SEI – knee), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (D45 – back)

GOTHAM FC

OUT: Michelle Betos (hand), Imani Dorsey (excused absence), Midge Purce (hip), Taryn Torres (SEI – knee)

Referees

Lineups

OL Reign

Gotham FC

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, May 21, 3 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo (free), Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), NWSLSoccer.com (International), DAZN (certain countries)

