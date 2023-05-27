OL Reign reclaim their form in 4-1 win over Angel City

OL Reign continued their homestand at Lumen Field on Saturday afternoon, welcoming Angel City FC for the third meeting between the two sides this year, but the first of the regular season. After a strong start for OL Reign, it was nonetheless Angel City taking the lead as Claire Emslie scored an Olimpico and the Reign once again found themselves trailing a winnable match. But after two disappointing matches, this time the Reign found a response quickly, as Elyse Bennett scored her first Reign goal in the 34th minute, and Veronica Latsko took over the second half.

There were absolute bangers by Latsko and Quinn, three(!) assists by Megan Rapinoe, a smothering press that limited Angel City’s chances to a nervy moment late and a magical corner early, and a real energy and determination to set things right. The Reign out-shot Angel City 25-7, out-tackled Angel City 17-5, and out-dueled Angel City 52-41 in a match that was seldom particularly close.

At full time, the Reign came away with a deserved 4-1 win, and were it not for some heroics from Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, that scoreline could well have been even more lopsided.

WHAT WORKED: ELYSE BENNETT OFF THE MARK

It’s been coming, and it was especially coming in this game. Elyse Bennett’s 34th minute goal tied things up and gave the Reign some new life after a disappointing concession on a corner a few minutes earlier. After putting the Reign on the scoreboard, Bennett repeatedly got herself into good positions, won the ball in dangerous areas, and had a plethora of chances to get a second. It was a complete performance from a player who looks to be finding her feet in a serious way on a new squad.

Bennett has had everything but the finishing touch in her appearances so far, and now she finally has a goal to go with it. May it be the first of many.

Cross Finish



Megan Rapinoe puts it on a platter for Elyse Bennett and she slots it home to equalize pic.twitter.com/3OcnOAgEcz — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 27, 2023

WHAT WORKED: THE PRESS GETTING RESULTS

The Reign pressed early and pressed late, forcing Angel City into difficult positions and winning the ball back quickly to repeatedly spring dangerous attacks. Bennett and Latsko were a relentless combination, giving fits to their defenders, and giving Jess Fishlock and Rapinoe all the space they’ve struggled to find in recent matches.

Angel City had no answer for the Reign’s defensive pressure and incisive movement, and ultimately, the Reign were able to capitalize repeatedly, coming away with a comfortable win.

WHAT WORKED: VERONICA LATSGOALS

Veronica Latsko scored a banger into the top corner from downtown in the 53rd minute to give the Reign their first lead of the afternoon. Then, two minutes later, she delivered the (very sorry) Lats-K.O., calmly finishing a sweet feed from Rapinoe in the 55th to give the Reign a well-deserved 3-1 advantage, one they wouldn’t relinquish.

Always a tireless menace on the press, Latsko added a brace when the Reign needed a statement game, helping turn the Reign’s quality showing into a badly needed win.

Veronica Latsko with a banger to give OL Reign the lead pic.twitter.com/1GQfBOGozq — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 27, 2023

Two minutes later... Latsko does it again, finishing off a perfect Pinoe pass ‍ pic.twitter.com/8wvmOt9B58 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 27, 2023

WHAT WORKED: QUINN GOAL!

Quinn capped off the scoring with their first ever NWSL goal in the 82nd minute. Look at it. Just look at it.

Now look at it again.

GOODNESS GRACIOUS!



How's this for Quinn's first ever NWSL goal?! pic.twitter.com/Stcp12Q1MQ — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 27, 2023

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: GETTING OLIMPICO’D

Sometimes you’re playing well, controlling the game, creating all the chances, defending well, and then Claire Emslie does that to you. Phallon Tullis-Joyce made a game effort, but all she could do was push the ball off the woodwork and in. It’s not fun. In the future, we should score them instead of giving them up. But there’s not really much anyone could’ve done about that one.

Angel City didn’t get much going over the course of the game, but they have talented players capable of moments of magic, and Emslie gave them an early lead with one.

You don't see this every day!! @emslie22 curls it in from the corner for an Olimpico goal to put Angel City in front! pic.twitter.com/hI3hM9YsVv — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 27, 2023

POSTGAME QUOTES

“WE’RE NOT LOSING THIS GAME.”

Coming off of two frustrating losses, Veronica Latsko touched on the Reign’s attitude coming into the match, and how it differed from the matches against North Carolina and Gotham: “The first goal, I think everybody just had the mindset that ‘We’re not losing this game,’ and we just kept putting our foot on the gas and I think you guys could see that.”

“A BIG GAY GOAL”

Megan Rapinoe had a lot to say about the course of the match, calling out the hard work and the little things, Elyse Bennett’s incisive runs, Latsko’s banger, but she had a special appreciation for Quinn’s exclamation point in the 82nd minute: “I was like, ‘Quinn, excuse me?’ On the eve of Pride month? Big, gay goal, I just love it. It’s just too good.”

It was a much-needed change of fortunes after two tough losses, but the Reign have little time to rest, as they’re back in action on Wednesday.

OL Reign take a midweek trip down to San Diego to continue their NWSL Challenge Cup campaign, facing San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium before returning home for next weekend’s Portland double-header. Kickoff is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 7 PM PT. Viewers in the US can watch on Paramount+ while international viewers can watch on NWSLsoccer.com.