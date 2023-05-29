Three stats: OL Reign vs. Angel City

After what Megan Rapinoe called a “humbling” 4-1 home loss last weekend, OL Reign responded with a 4-1 win at Lumen Field against Angel City FC in their first matchup of the NWSL regular season.

OL Reign significantly outperformed Angel City in both goals and expected goals (xG), with 2.57 xG for the Reign compared to .55 xG for Angel City.

Here are three stats that help tell the story of OL Reign’s dominant win.

38

According to FBref, OL Reign had 38 shot-creating actions, a new season high. Shot-creating actions are the last two actions that directly lead to a shot. That includes a live pass, dead-ball pass, dribble, shot that leads to another shot, foul drawn, or defensive action. There can be one or two shot-creating actions per shot.

Megan Rapinoe had 12 shot-creating actions, while Veronica Latsko and Bethany Balcer had six apiece. Rapinoe also created nine chances, which means nine of her actions directly led to a shot or a goal. This was the most chances created by any NWSL player since September 2019, when Rapinoe created 10 chances.

9 - Including her 3 assists, @OLReign's Megan Rapinoe created 9 chances for teammates in Saturday's win over Angel City, the most in an @NWSL match since Rapinoe recorded 10 chances created vs. Sky Blue in September 2019. Machine. pic.twitter.com/N4GzVUguVh — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) May 28, 2023

Speaking of Rapinoe, she had 37 touches in the Reign’s attacking third and six in the penalty box — both season highs. In comparison, she had zero touches in the box against Gotham and essentially half the number of touches in the attacking third, at 19.

What do all these numbers tell us? The Reign were better at making themselves expansive on Saturday so that Rapinoe could get the ball higher up the field.

“A lot of this season, I haven’t gone into the pockets as much as I normally do, and that is just kind of my bread and butter — so dangerous, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense,” Rapinoe said after the win. “We can get moving a little bit, get a little bit more fluid. So, I felt like I was just able to find those pockets and get into those a little bit more.”

They’ll have a big test next week when the Reign face the Portland Thorns as part of a massive doubleheader at Lumen Field, but it’s a positive sign that they were able to get Rapinoe into those attacking pockets consistently on Saturday.

2

Eleven of OL Reign’s 25 shots were on target, their highest total this season. Conversely, Angel City put just two of their seven shots on frame.

So much of the Reign’s attacking prowess came from the defensive performance that the team put in. The front four of Rapinoe, Lasko, Balcer, and Elyse Bennett won possession 31 times for the Reign. ACFC’s front four won possession 13 times, by comparison.

In addition to winning more tackles, having more interceptions, and winning more aerial and ground duels than Angel City, the Reign held Angel City to a league-low five key passes. They completely eliminated the threat of Alyssa Thompson, as you see from their pass map, and held Savannah McCaskill to just one key pass.

Even when the Reign’s substitutes came in, they kept the pressure up. That energy, and some quick passing when they won possession, led to Quinn’s banger in the 82nd minute.

OL Reign converted eight of their 19 high turnovers into a shot, and two of those ended in goals — both the most in a match this season. Their defense fueled their offense.

8 - Eight of the 19 high turnovers @OLReign forced against Angel City on Saturday resulted in shots, including 2 goals, both the most in a match this @NWSL season. Swarming. pic.twitter.com/fIyd5C10Qx — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) May 29, 2023

“Going into this game this week, we just kind of stripped it all back and went back to the basics and focused on what the foundation of the Reign is — and that is how hard we work defensively, just kind of falling back on that,” Latsko said after the game.

34

Despite only completing 243 passes, their second lowest total this season, OL Reign completed 34 passes into their attacking third. That’s their highest total this season. They also connected 14 passes into the box, another high.

One thing that made a difference on Saturday? OL Reign’s movement was so much better. As Rapinoe noted in the post-match press conference, the Reign were making smarter runs in the box. Bennett was a constant threat over the top, and her and Balcer’s movement left space in and around the box for players like Latsko to score bangers.

“We talk a lot about near-post runs and it just opens everything up. Obviously, Elyse’s goal came off a near-post run but if we don’t have that, Ronnie (Veronica Latsko) doesn’t score that goal. If we don’t have people threatening in behind, we can’t find people at the top of the box. I think just in general, our movement was a lot better today.”

As Rapinoe noted, on Latsko’s second goal, Balcer’s near-post run pulls the left centerback, leaving space for Latsko to beat her defender and finish Rapinoe’s cross.

Two minutes later... Latsko does it again, finishing off a perfect Pinoe pass ‍ pic.twitter.com/8wvmOt9B58 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 27, 2023

OL Reign will need to keep the energy strong this week, as the club has another three-match week. The Reign head to San Diego on Wednesday for a Challenge Cup match, where there will be significant rotation, before returning for a big doubleheader on Saturday, June 3, against the Portland Thorns — their first meeting of the year. The Reign and Thorns are level on points heading into the weekend. OL Reign’s weekend match against Portland kicks off at 5 PM PT and will air on CBS Sports Network.