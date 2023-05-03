Three OL Reign players named to NWSL Best XI of March/April

Three OL Reign players were named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month for March/April, the league announced on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, midfielder Jess Fishlock, and forward Bethany Balcer were recognized for their achievements in helping lead the Reign to a 3-1-1 regular-season record and second in the table. The award is voted on by members of the NWSL Media Association and the league’s on-air broadcast talent.

Tullis-Joyce made the list for the second time in her Reign career. She made 15 saves and earned two clean sheets to tie the club record with 11 all-time, and was also named NWSL Player of the Week after her performance against San Diego Wave on April 15.

Fishlock has scored three goals, including a brace against Chicago and two game-winners, to become the first player to score in every NWSL season. She also became only the 10th player to surpass 40 goals scored in her NWSL career. This is her fifth time being named to the Monthly Best XI since the award began in 2017.

Balcer received her second Monthly Best XI honor after also scoring three goals – including a brace against Chicago – as well as adding an assist.

OL Reign continue their 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup campaign Wednesday evening against Angel City FC at Lumen Field, with kickoff scheduled for 7 PM. They then host Houston in a regular-season match on Saturday at 7 PM.

NWSL Best XI for March/April 2023

Goalkeeper: Phallon Tullis-Joyce (RGN)

Defense: Naomi Girma (SD), Emily Fox (NC), Becky Sauerbrunn (POR), Sam Staab (WAS)

Midfield: Debinha (KC), Crystal Dunn (POR), Jess Fishlock (RGN)

Forward: Bethany Balcer (RGN), Sophia Smith (POR), Lynn Williams (NJNY)