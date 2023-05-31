OL Reign keep the wins coming with a 3-0 victory against San Diego Wave FC

After getting back in the win column with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Angel City FC, OL Reign resumed their NWSL Challenge Cup campaign with a midweek trip down to San Diego and take on San Diego Wave FC. This marked OL Reign’s first time playing at Snapdragon Stadium, and much like last Saturday’s performance, OL Reign scored multiple goals and showed their quality over their Californian opponent.

Defender Ryanne Brown claimed her first professional goal in the 29th minute. Olivia Athens opened her 2023 goal account in the 54th minute, and Jordyn Huitema claimed her second goal in the Challenge Cup campaign on the evening to round things out. With the win, OL Reign remain at the top of the West division in the NWSL Challenge Cup standings.

WHAT WORKED: WELCOME TO THE SCORER’S CLUB, RYANNE BROWN

After spending the latter half of 2022 on loan at Denmark’s FC Nordsjælland with teammate Alyssa Malonson, Ryanne Brown returned to OL Reign with the one thing head coach Laura Harvey wanted: playing time. With six appearances across all competitions entering tonight, Brown made the most of her seventh appearance by claiming OL Reign’s first goal on the night with this unmarked far-post run. Not a bad way to get your first professional goal.

Ryanne Brown's first pro goal gets @OLReign on the board first! pic.twitter.com/kB75FERvXX — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 1, 2023

WHAT WORKED: TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE CHAOS

OL Reign doubled their lead in the 54th minute when San Diego had all of the trouble trying to clear a ball in the box and Olivia Athens took advantage of the chaos to tap in her first goal of 2023.

The @OLReign front line putting in the work for their second goal of the night pic.twitter.com/m15Mzt4zaI — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 1, 2023

WHAT WORKED: JORDYN HUITEMA WITH THE DAGGER

Having already scored in both the Challenge Cup and NWSL regular season this year, Jordyn Huitema joined the goal parade for OL Reign’s third on the evening and effectively put the game to bed six minutes after Athens’ tally.

WHAT WORKED: TZIARRA KING, CONDUCTOR

With a rotation of the squad tonight, Tziarra King became the playmaker for OL Reign, and folks, she was cooking tonight. She got the assist on Brown’s goal and also set up Huitema’s, but every touch of the ball she had was working as she was constantly challenging San Diego’s defense, drawing fouls, and making it possible for teammates to make the runs.

And she nearly got a goal for herself!

Doesn't get much closer than this from @tziarra pic.twitter.com/xhbcfzGHSk — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 1, 2023

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: NOTHING

It was a clean performance for the team. Might be weird to say that in a match where seven yellow cards were issued in total, but even before the goals came in and OL Reign were in a bit of a feeling-out process early in the game where San Diego could have done some damage, the team was able to stick with their game plan, specifically to stay compact, win the early duels, and stay on point with their defending, which the players and head coach Laura Harvey have said is what gives them their opportunities on the attacking front.

“Hey, you might get one”

Brown was the player brought in for the halftime interview and was asked to share with the viewers what she saw on the build up resulting in her first professional goal. She talked about how Tziarra King has been making that cross into the box, and at the encouragement of assistant coach Scott Parkinson, got high up and make a run into the box because he would tell her, “Hey, you might get one.”

“That was the best performance I’ve seen Zee King put in a Reign shirt”

During their postgame remarks, goal scorers Athens and Brown, as well as OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey, were all praises about the performance forward Tziarra King put in. “I think her training habits over the last few weeks, last month, maybe, have been exceptional and it showed on the field,” said Harvey. “I think it’s probably one of the first times I can remember Zee playing 90 [minutes], too. I think her fitness levels have improved; her training habits are top-notch right now and she’s pushing all the time. I’m so glad she got the reward for that performance tonight.”

The win keeps OL Reign at the top of the West division in the NWSL Challenge Cup standings with 7 points through 3 matches played, and OL Reign remain unbeaten all-time against California’s soccer teams in all competitions. That’s exactly the momentum to be carrying into the next match, which is a big one.

Next up is a meeting with that familiar foe, the Portland Thorns FC. The first episode of the 2023 Cascadia Rivalry, NWSL edition takes place on Saturday night as OL Reign host Portland Thorns FC. The match is the nightcap of a Seattle vs. Portland doubleheader that will see the Seattle Sounders FC host the Portland Timbers earlier on Saturday afternoon. OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns is scheduled to kick off around 5 PM, and US viewers can watch on CBS Sports Network, Canada viewers can watch on TSN+, and international viewers can watch on NWSLsoccer.com.