On Saturday evening, OL Reign (3-1-1) host their first match of the year against the Houston Dash (1-1-3). In front of home fans at Lumen Field, OL Reign will kick off at 7 PM PT.

The match will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo, along with the Paramount+ app. Fans in Canada can watch on TSN3, and the game will be on the NWSL website for international viewers.

OL Reign came from behind to draw with Racing Louisville last weekend, with goals from Megan Rapinoe and Jordyn Huitema, and with a lot of rotation had a scoreless draw in the Challenge Cup on Wednesday against Angel City.

Houston lost 1-0 to the North Carolina Courage last Friday, with the game getting called in the 52nd minute after a three-hour lightning delay. They won their midweek Challenge Cup game against the Chicago Red Stars, 2-0. Bárbara Olivieri and Diana Ordoñez scored the goals.

With a win, OL Reign would become the second team in the league to get 100 wins. Additionally, with a start and clean sheet, goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce would become the club’s all-time leader in clean sheets with 12.

What to Watch

The Dash have experimented with a 3-5-2 and 4-2-3-1 formation. In recent matches, they’ve gone to a four-back. How will they line up on Saturday? Final-third creativity: The Reign haven’t been as ruthless in their final third in the last week. They’ll need to have better movement and decision-making against Houston.

The Reign haven’t been as ruthless in their final third in the last week. They’ll need to have better movement and decision-making against Houston. Dealing with Dash pressure: Like Louisville, Houston can be a team that closes down quickly on their opponent in the midfield. Can the Reign be cleaner on the ball?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI – knee), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (back), Quinn (leg), Olivia Van der Jagt (excused absence)

Houston Dash

OUT: Annika Creel (knee), Emily Curran (SEI – knee), Ella Dederick (SEI - knee), Makamae Gomera-Stevens (SEI - knee), Shea Groom (knee), Devon Kerr (excused absence), Nichelle Prince (SEI - calf)

QUESTIONABLE: Joelle Anderson (thigh), Ryan Gareis (hip), Kelcie Hedge (thigh), Cameron Tucker (lower leg)

Referees

Lineups

Here's how we line up against OL Reign



Go ahead and brew that coffee...we're in for some late night soccer!#DTFO pic.twitter.com/FWH1O8Jlpv — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) May 7, 2023

Highlights

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, May 6, 7 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: TSN3 (Canada)

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo (free), Paramount+ (U.S.), NWSLSoccer.com (International), DAZN (certain countries)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Houston Dash gamethread. Join the discussion in the comments