OL Reign wash away Kansas City Current, 2-1

OL Reign held on to down the Kansas City Current, 2-1, on Pride Night at Lumen Field on Saturday evening. Goals for the Reign came from Sofia Huerta and Jordyn Huitema, while Isabel Rodriguez scored a consolation goal for the visitors. Aside from the big three points, it was a milestone night for Reign captain Lauren Barnes.

LU BARNES 200!

Tonight marked the 200th regular-season NWSL match for Lu Barnes, making her the first player in NWSL history to reach this milestone.

The first player to reach 200 appearances pic.twitter.com/Pftur9zfnO — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 11, 2023

A massive milestone worthy of a celebration.



Congrats, @laurenkb31 on your 200th appearance. pic.twitter.com/GUpApyW0fw — OL Reign (@OLReign) June 11, 2023

WHAT WORKED: BIG GAY GOALS AND SAVES

Tonight’s game marked the annual Pride Night celebration for OL Reign, and the team did not disappoint. Phallon Tullis-Joyce came up with big saves in both halves to help her team secure all three points.

Meanwhile, Sofia Huerta opened the scoring with what may be the longest penalty take of the season in the NWSL. When she finally did take the penalty, she slotted it coolly in the bottom left corner.

.@schuerta took her time and made it count!



OL Reign take the lead with a perfectly placed PK pic.twitter.com/X1GsnQBd6h — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 11, 2023

OL Reign created other good scoring chances, with great runs and link up play from the attack, including Jordyn Huitema, Veronica Latsko, Tziarra King and Elyse Bennett. The second half proved fruitful in attack and a Sofia Huerta cross delivered the ball on a platter for Jordyn Huitema to attack in the air. Huitema continues to be OL’s biggest goal scoring threat this season.

Cleared for takeoff✈️@JordynHuitema heads home a beautiful cross from @schuerta! pic.twitter.com/EoZ5awJf0O — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 11, 2023

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: Megan Rapinoe’s Injury

Ninety seconds into the match, forward Megan Rapinoe went down with a non-contact injury. After several minutes of attention from the medical staff, Rapinoe walked off under her own power, but her path was straight to the locker room. She was subbed out in the 7th minute for in-form Veronica Latsko.

QUOTES

“I felt confident to take it. I wanted to step up for the team.” — Sofia Huerta on being the one to take the penalty after usual penalty taker Megan Rapinoe subbed off injured.

“We talked about it... [as a team]. Today was about Lu.” — Sofia Huerta on celebrating Lu Barnes 200th match

“It’s an unreal achievement.”

“There’s not enough words, really. I was just thinking about it before I came in here and I think, it’s really hard to put in perspective how big of an achievement that is for her. I mean, someone can probably tell me this stat, but the amount of games that have been played in this league to have actually played in the amount she has is an unreal achievement. To have done it for the same club, in a league that’s set up for that not to happen, is phenomenal. I don’t think it will be matched. It shows just the level of talent she has, how consistent she is, how big of a role she’s played in the development of what this club is today. She’s willing to put her body on the line for the team and she does it without needing to be the star. It’s just a phenomenal achievement. Obviously, as a coach, getting that many games is one thing, but for a player to do it so quickly is frightening. It’s scary. She doesn’t get the credit she deserves. She’s not polarizing as a person, she’s humble and wants everyone else to get the limelight instead of it being her. — Laura Harvey on Lu Barnes 200th game.

“You have to take those chances when you get them.”

“I thought that, obviously, losing (forward Megan Rapinoe) Pinoe so early was disappointing and yeah, I was like, wow, for (defender) Alana (Cook) and (defender Emily) Sonnett to get booked so quickly, we were thinking about how we might have to get one or both of them out of the game. But, I think it just says a lot about the group that the belief that they have when we score goals is so evident and that’s why last week, even though we were so disappointed to lose to Portland, we always will be, we’re disappointed to lose at home, I knew it wasn’t like a catalyst moment, it couldn’t be because the game wasn’t that way and tonight, when we had moments of quality, we took them more than we did last week. That’s how unforgiving this league is, you have to take those chances when you get them and we did.” — Laura Harvey on the team’s response to adversity

Next up for OL Reign is a trip down to Texas to take on the Houston Dash next Saturday, June 17 at 5:30 PM PT. OL Reign previously hosted Houston on May 6 and claimed a 2-0 victory that day, and will be looking to complete the regular season sweep. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 PM PT; fans in the US can watch the match on Paramount+ while, fans in Canada can watch on TSN+ in addition to NWSLsoccer.com for all other international viewers.