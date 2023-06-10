OL Reign wraps up a four-game regular season homestand on Saturday evening when they host the Kansas City Current. The match kicks off at 7 PM PT and will air for free on CBS Sports Golazo, in addition to streaming on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website.
Saturday’s match should be well attended, and it will be full of Pride-themed activities. The Pride Match will include live music in the North Plaza from Erin Rae & The Heartbeets and Reign City Riot, along with a national anthem performance by Mary Lambert. In addition to launching a Pride Collection, the Reign will host an online Pride auction, with proceeds benefiting Lavender Rights Project.
OL Reign (5-4-1) enters this match in 5th place, four points out of first. The Current are at the bottom of the league with a 3-7-0 record, but they come into the match with a strong 1-0 win last week against the North Carolina Courage.
The Current have scored 10 goals while conceding 18. The Reign have scored 17 and conceded 13.
What to Watch
- Prevent transition opportunities: KC has a league-leading 3 goals from high turnovers and can catch teams out of shape in transition. Can OL Reign limit their counter-attacking chances?
- Score early? The Reign created early chances last week against Portland — especially from their press — but couldn’t convert. Can they change that trend tonight?
- KC’s formation: The Current have played in both a three-back and a four-back system. OL Reign are prepared for both, but how will KC start the match?
Injury / Availability Report
OL Reign
OUT: Jess Fishlock (leg), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (D45 – back)
KC Current
OUT: Hanna Glas (D45 – knee), Lo’eau LaBonta (knee), Claire Lavogez (SEI – knee), Alex Loera (foot), Sam Mewis (SEI – knee), Desiree Scott (D45 – knee), Mallory Weber (SEI – knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Elizabeth Ball (hamstring), Morgan Gautrat (calf)
Referees
Lineups
Highlights
How to Watch
Date/Time: Saturday, June 10, 7 PM PT
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle
Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo (free), Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), NWSLSoccer.com (International)
