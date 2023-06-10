OL Reign wraps up a four-game regular season homestand on Saturday evening when they host the Kansas City Current. The match kicks off at 7 PM PT and will air for free on CBS Sports Golazo, in addition to streaming on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website.

Saturday’s match should be well attended, and it will be full of Pride-themed activities. The Pride Match will include live music in the North Plaza from Erin Rae & The Heartbeets and Reign City Riot, along with a national anthem performance by Mary Lambert. In addition to launching a Pride Collection, the Reign will host an online Pride auction, with proceeds benefiting Lavender Rights Project.

OL Reign (5-4-1) enters this match in 5th place, four points out of first. The Current are at the bottom of the league with a 3-7-0 record, but they come into the match with a strong 1-0 win last week against the North Carolina Courage.

The Current have scored 10 goals while conceding 18. The Reign have scored 17 and conceded 13.

What to Watch

Prevent transition opportunities : KC has a league-leading 3 goals from high turnovers and can catch teams out of shape in transition. Can OL Reign limit their counter-attacking chances?

: KC has a league-leading 3 goals from high turnovers and can catch teams out of shape in transition. Can OL Reign limit their counter-attacking chances? Score early? The Reign created early chances last week against Portland — especially from their press — but couldn’t convert. Can they change that trend tonight?

The Reign created early chances last week against Portland — especially from their press — but couldn’t convert. Can they change that trend tonight? KC’s formation: The Current have played in both a three-back and a four-back system. OL Reign are prepared for both, but how will KC start the match?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Jess Fishlock (leg), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (D45 – back)

KC Current

OUT: Hanna Glas (D45 – knee), Lo’eau LaBonta (knee), Claire Lavogez (SEI – knee), Alex Loera (foot), Sam Mewis (SEI – knee), Desiree Scott (D45 – knee), Mallory Weber (SEI – knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Elizabeth Ball (hamstring), Morgan Gautrat (calf)

Referees

Lineups

Highlights

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, June 10, 7 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo (free), Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), NWSLSoccer.com (International)

