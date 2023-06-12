Three stats: OL Reign vs. KC Current

On Saturday evening, OL Reign got back on the winning track with a 2-1 home win against the Kansas City Current. Sofia Huerta scored and assisted Jordyn Huitema’s game-winning goal in front of more than 8,000 fans at Lumen Field.

The win moves the Reign to fourth on the NWSL table, just one point out of first. Meanwhile, Lauren Barnes appeared in her 200th NWSL match, becoming the first player in the league to reach that milestone — and all with the same club. Congrats to the legend.

With Rose Lavelle and Jess Fishlock still out, and Angelina on the bench for the first time this year after an ACL tear, the midfield was once again shaken up on Saturday — with Huitema starting in the central attacking midfield role. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but the Reign did plenty of things well enough to earn the victory.

Here are three stats that help tell the story of OL Reign’s win.

314

According to FBref, OL Reign had 314 touches in the middle third of the pitch, the most so far this season. The Current only had 248 touches in the same spot on the field.

Kansas City isn’t a team that builds out of the back. Instead, they rely on their defensive midfielders and outside backs/wingbacks in possession. They are a direct and transitional team, and a high press can be dangerous against a team like that.

As a result, when the Current started to build, the Reign defended a little differently. Forward Elyse Bennett dropped back and sat alongside Huitema. Veronica Latsko and Tziarra King also sat deeper, cutting off options for wingbacks Hailie Mace and Kate Del Fava, while Huerta and Barnes pushed high to do the same. King and Latsko were often the ones pushing up to the centerbacks.

As you can see from this clip, not only did that disrupt Kansas City in the build-up and force them into mistakes, it led to some great chances for the Reign on the counter.

That doesn’t mean that the Reign didn’t high press — when the Current had the ball deep in their defensive third, the trademark Reign pressure was present. But the team was more selective about those opportunities.

Combined, this pressure limited Kansas City’s ability to create on the wings, as the passing charts shared by Arielle Dror on Twitter demonstrate. As a result, the Current only had 12 shot-creating actions — the two actions before a shot — a season low for a Reign opponent.

203

The Reign also attempted a season-high 203 short passes, with an 83.7% pass completion rate. Against a team like Kansas City that likes to press and attack in transition, building through quick, short passes can help prevent counterattacks. It worked for the most part on Saturday for OL Reign.

28%

Lining up for the second week in a row on the left wing, Debinha won just 28% of her 18 duels. In addition to all that she added on the offensive end, right back Huerta did not give Debinha any space to operate. She closed down quickly, and Veronica Latsko — who subbed into the match in the 7th minute — provided immediate support.

As a result, Debinha had a low 61% pass success rate and a 25% dribble success rate (1/4).

After spending seven of their first 11 matches at home, OL Reign heads on the road for the rest of the month. On Saturday, June 17, they’ll travel to Texas to face the Houston Dash at 5:30 PM PT. The match streams on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S., along with TSN+ in Canada and the NWSL website for all other international viewers.