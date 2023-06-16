Match preview: OL Reign vs. Houston Dash

On Saturday, June 17, OL Reign starts a three-game road trip when they take on the Houston Dash. The match kicks off at 5:30 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S., along with TSN+ in Canada and the NWSL website for international viewers.

Playing in Houston is never easy, and playing against a Sam Laity-led Dash team will continue to be nostalgic, weird, and hard all at once. Saturday won’t be any different. In addition to Laity making Houston a hard team to beat, it will be a hot and muggy match. It is expected to be around 94 degrees at kickoff but will feel like 106 due to the humidity. Fortunately, if we’re looking for silver linings, there will be a slight breeze.

The Reign will once again have to play without Jess Fishlock, Rose Lavelle, and Megan Rapinoe, as all three remain out with injuries. Rapinoe’s calf strain is “probably something that will last a couple of weeks, but it’s not going to be a lengthy injury,” OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey confirmed. Fishlock is likely to return around the time the Reign’s World Cup players depart.

Here's everything you need to know about the road matchup against the Dash.

Recent Results

Last weekend, OL Reign beat the Kansas City Current 2-1 at home. The Houston Dash played to a 1-1 home draw with Gotham FC last weekend, also in hot and humid conditions. They traveled to Louisville for a midweek Challenge Cup match, falling 3-0 to Racing Lousiville.

Standings

After 11 matches — the halfway point for the regular season — the NWSL standings remain incredibly tight. Just four points separate seventh and first place. This league is wild. OL Reign remains one point out of first and currently sits in fourth with a 6-4-1 record (19 points). The Dash are in seventh with a 4-3-4 record (16 points). The Reign have scored 19 goals and conceded 14, while the Dash have scored 10 goals and conceded 10.

Head to Head

OL Reign beat the Dash 2-0 at home with goals from Veronica Latsko and Jordyn Huitema. The Reign have an all-time record of 17-4-3 against the Dash.

Who to Watch

María Sánchez can play anywhere in the midfield or front line. She’s lined up for Houston as a wingback, central midfielder, and left winger. Sánchez leads the Dash in goals (3) and assists (2) and she’s created the most chances (12). She’s got a dangerous left foot and can make some sneaky runs into the box.

SANCHEZ SANCHEZ SANCHEZ



Houston are up 1-0 against Gotham.



Catch all the action NOW on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/3MlqyFvlqg — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) June 11, 2023

Forward Michelle Alozie has had standout performances in the last two matches, earning a goal and an assist. She’s speedy but also technical in and around the box.

What to Watch

Likes to get in behind

The Houston Dash lead the league in long balls attempted per match, and a lot of that is trying to find their speedy forwards over the top or by switching the play. Case in point:

MICHELLE ALOZIE TAKES IT HOME pic.twitter.com/Pk6s8DgOBW — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) June 4, 2023

“They love to slip balls in behind our lines, go for those breakaways as well as cutback crosses, so those are the things that me and my defensive line are keeping in mind going into this game,” goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce said in a pre-match press conference.

The Reign did very well to prevent those chances at home, cutting off balls to their wingbacks and holding midfielders so they couldn’t send those balls in behind. As Harvey noted, “We’ll have to do the same again [Saturday].”

How the heat impacts play

Last weekend’s match against Gotham ended with 29 fouls and four yellow cards. Some of that was due to Houston’s physical play, some due to referee play, and some due to the heat.

“Houston is definitely a very physical team. They have a great offense, a great midfield,” Tullis-Joyce said. “Now especially with the heat, that plays a factor into any type of long ball and having to chase those down, just knowing that we just got to stay in it mentally and communicate with each other.”

Heading into a road series, Harvey is more concerned about getting points on the road than she is about the heat. OL Reign are 1-2-1 in regular-season road games.

“For us, it’s about getting points on the road. We’ve got to be pragmatic in that stance of trying to make sure that we get points on the road, that’s important for us. And if that means we have to tweak and change the things that we do within the game — due to the heat or anything else that impacts that — we’ve got to be prepared to do that.”

An organized defense

The Houston Dash have given up a league-low 10 goals in 11 matches. They are hard to break down defensively, putting in a lot of work to keep teams in front of them. They don’t high press a ton. In fact, they have a league-low nine shots from high turnovers. Instead, they are confident about their ability to defend behind the ball in numbers.

The Reign are a perfect 5-0-0 when scoring first in 2023, and an early goal in the heat might do wonders in this match. Have we mentioned it’s going to be hot?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

Houston Dash

How to Watch

OL Reign kicks off against the Houston Dash at 5:30 PM PT. The match will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website for other international viewers.