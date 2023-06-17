OL Reign kicks off a three-game road trip on Saturday evening when they take on the Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium. The match kicks off at 5:30 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website.

OL Reign (6-4-1, 19 points) enters this weekend in 4th place, one point out of first. The Dash are in 7th with a 4-3-4 record (16 points).

The Dash have scored 10 goals while conceding a league-low 10. The Reign have scored 19 and conceded 14.

What to Watch

Scoring early: In a game on the road under hot and muggy conditions, the team that scores first is going to have a big advantage. They’ll be able to make the other team chase. The Reign are 5-0-0 when scoring first this year.

Houston has a lot of speed up top with Diana Ordonez, Ebony Salmon, and Michelle Alozie. The team did well preventing these chances in their last match — a 2-0 Reign win at home. Can they do the same today? Midfield play: OL Reign will be without Jess Fishlock, Rose Lavelle, and Angelina in the midfield — along with missing Megan Rapinoe. Can the Reign midfield contain the Dash defensively while also creating in the attacking end?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (knee), Jess Fishlock (leg), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (D45 – back), Megan Rapinoe (leg)

Houston Dash

OUT: Emily Curran (SEI – knee), Ella Dederick (SEI – knee), Makamae Gomera-Stevens (SEI – knee), Shea Groom (SEI – knee), Devon Kerr (excused absence), Nichelle Prince (SEI – calf)

Referees

Lineups

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, June 17, 5:30 PM PT

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), NWSLSoccer.com (International)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Houston Dash gamethread. Join the discussion in the comments, and follow @RoValks on Twitter for live updates.