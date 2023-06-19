Training Notes: OL Reign prepare for last match with World Cup players

TUKWILA, WA — OL Reign players were back at Starfire Sports Complex on Monday for their first training session after returning from Houston, where the team played to a scoreless draw in brutally hot and humid conditions. It was a sunny but cool afternoon, which had to be a welcoming environment for the team after their time in Texas.

All field players who went more than 70 minutes on Saturday were doing regeneration and recovery sessions inside, a standard practice for the team’s first training after a match — but one probably even more welcome this week.

OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey confirmed after Saturday’s match that Veronica Latsko collapsed after getting subbed off in the 90th minute and Olivia Van der Jagt (Olo) was subbed off at halftime because she couldn’t go any longer.

“For players playing in this heat, you just don’t know how long they’re going to last. Olo is a super fit, athletic kid and she was just really struggling. And it tells you how difficult the conditions are when Veronica Latsko comes off the field and collapses, because she is by far the fittest player and has played [in Houston] for years, so it just tells you the conditions we were trying to deal with.”

Speaking after training on Monday, with more time to reflect on the match, Harvey’s feelings about the game hadn’t changed. If they had earned a shutout and a point in these conditions when it was 11-v-11, they would have been ecstatic. Instead, they left Houston exhausted and a little disappointed with only a point considering they were up a player for 50 minutes.

“Our quality was impacted by our decision-making at times on the ball. We weren’t able to solve their pressure in positive ways at times. And yeah, the heat was a big factor. We had a lot of girls who were feverish after the game and showed signs of heat exhaustion. So that just showed you the levels of what it was at.”

Following up on that, Harvey noted that mental mistakes often come when players are fatigued, as “your brain goes before your legs.” At the same time, she feels the team has to learn from the moment.

“We just have to learn from it. The way that we can get out of the game a little bit more and put it in our favor is by getting in good shape and being able to move the ball. We make them chase rather than us. Unfortunately, we did the opposite. We gave the ball away too often, which meant we had to then defend a lot more. So we’ll learn from it.”

The team is now turning their attention to the San Diego Wave, who they face on the road this Saturday, June 24. It will be the last match featuring OL Reign’s World Cup players, as national team training camps begin on June 26. Jordyn Huitema and Quinn have been named to Canada’s provisional World Cup roster, with U.S. selections getting announced this week. As many as five players on the Reign roster are in consideration for the USWNT.

“Obviously, we want them to go away firstly healthy and fit and ready to go, and then give ourselves a chance to go into that period in a positive way,” Harvey said. “Going down there and getting a result is the best way to do that.”

The Wave had a disappointing 2-1 home loss to Angel City last weekend, and Harvey expects San Diego will be looking to prove something after that loss. They’ll also be difficult to break down like they have been all season.

“We expect the same as always. Very organized. Hard to break down. I’m sure they’ll want to put right the wrong of the weekend prior. But you always know when you go down there that it’s tough.”

The Reign have already played once this year at Snapdragon Stadium, a 3-0 Challenge Cup win at the end of May. As Harvey noted, another quality performance will give them a chance for a similar result this weekend.

“Showing our quality is what dictates us winning and losing games or getting points out of games. And when we can show our quality in moments, which we did when we played down there in the Challenge Cup, we have a better chance of winning games.”

The team sits in a strong position after crossing over the halfway point of the season. With a 6-4-2 record, they are three points out of first and sit in fourth. While the Reign won the NWSL Shield last year, they were hovering closer to 6th at this point in the season and had to win four of their last five matches — and rely on other results — to claim the Shield. Harvey is happy with where the team sits right now but knows it’s going to come down to the wire yet again this season, considering how many times the top four have traded spots.

“We were obviously nowhere near the Shield with a couple of weeks to go. So you just know it’s always gonna go down to the wire, which is what we all enjoy about it.”

Injury Notes

While many of Saturday’s starting players remained inside, the rest of the team had a shortened training session that included rondos, passing drills, and an 8-v-8 exercise. Rose Lavelle and Phoebe McClernon joined the team for the passing drills and warm-ups, and McClernon continued in the 8-v-8 drills while Lavelle stepped off at that time. Harvey confirmed that they continue to be cautious with the midfielder’s recovery.

McClernon is progressing well in her recovery, which Harvey noted was a big positive because “she’s going to be massive for us when the World Cup comes.”

Angelina was not training with the team, and that’s by design. Harvey noted after the Houston match that the team is trying to find the best way to help her to return to play. With another three-match week coming up — and two of those games on the road — the team was looking at potentially sending her to Brazil to get more training opportunities in so that she can get back as soon as possible.

“This league is brutal. It’s super demanding,” Harvey said. “She’s on such a tight minute restriction right now that, to think that she can come into games in the way that games are would just be unrealistic. She’s still in her return to play. We obviously were at home last week and could get her off the season-ending injury list and name her to the roster out of it being a bit of a celebration for her that she was in that position, but to think that she’s ready to play minutes in this league is a little bit too early.”

Megan Rapinoe also wasn’t outside at training on Monday. Harvey noted that she is a couple of weeks from returning to play, but “assuming she’s on the [World Cup] roster, I think we won’t see her prior to the World Cup.”

Jess Fishlock was also absent, and she is “touch and go” for the weekend but should be back after World Cup players depart.