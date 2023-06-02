Match Preview: OL Reign v. Portland Thorns

On Saturday evening, OL Reign closes out their three-match week with a home match at Lumen Field against their rivals, the Portland Thorns. Following the Sounders in a Seattle-Portland doubleheader, the Reign kick off at 5 PM PT and are hoping to shatter the NWSL attendance record, which was set by San Diego and stands at 32,000.

More than 40,000 fans are expected for the match, which will air on CBS Sports Network. The match will also be head coach Laura Harvey’s 200th NWSL regular-season game, the most of any coach in league history.

Harvey has bought into this rivalry from day one, and in a joint press conference with the Seattle Sounders ahead of the weekend, she talked about how much she loves the rivalry for both clubs.

“Everyone knows my feelings around Portland. I haven’t kept them quiet the whole time I’ve lived in this city. From the first game of coming to Sounders-Timbers, I remember walking through the concourse and a Timbers fan was walking past me and I had immediate hatred. I think it’s stayed with me forever. What’s cool about the rivalry is that ... it’s a real rivalry. It’s not made up.”

The Seattle-Portland rivalry is the best in women’s soccer, with the players and staff leaning heavily into the hate. Ameé Ruszkai did a great job capturing the spirit of this rivalry in a story for GOAL.com, which included this anecdote that perfectly sums up how OL Reign feels about Portland:

The feeling across the state border, in Washington, is mutual. Indeed, when GOAL discusses the rivalry with Reign stalwart Lauren Barnes, she pauses and asks someone at the team’s training ground if they want to say something about Portland. That passer-by takes the opportunity up, grabs the phone and states plainly: “We hate Portland.” It’s Laura Harvey, the Reign head coach.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cascadia battle.

Recent Results

OL Reign earned a dominant 4-1 home win against Angel City last weekend and cruised to a 3-0 Challenge Cup road victory against the San Diego Wave on Wednesday. Portland had the same opponents but in reverse order. The Thorns drew 1-1 with San Diego on the road and got a last-second 3-2 win at home against Angel City in the Challenge Cup.

Standings

After nine matches, the NWSL standings are extremely tight. Just three points separate sixth and first place. The Thorns and Reign are in 2nd and 3rd, respectively, but are level on points with 16 each and are just one point out of first. The Thorns have scored 23 goals, while the Reign have scored 17 — and both sides have conceded 11.

Head to Head

This is the first time OL Reign and Portland are facing each other this season. They’ll have another three battles after this — two Challenge Cup games and a regular-season match in Portland. The Reign are 14-12-8 against the Thorns and haven’t lost to Portland in regular-season play since September 2018.

Who to Watch

Like the Reign, Portland has multiple threats. Midfielder Crystal Dunn has five goals and one assist. Sophia Smith has four goals and five assists. Morgan Weaver has three goals, and Olivia Moultrie has two goals and two assists. Holding midfielder Sam Coffey, who has excellent set-piece delivery, has four assists.

What to Watch

Dribble, Dribble, Dribble

The Portland Thorns have two of the most dangerous players with the ball at their feet in forwards Weaver and Smith. They are first and second in the league in Opta’s “chance-creating carries” stat, which means a shot or goal came from a player carrying the ball five meters or more. Smith dominates this category, with 36 chance-creating carries. Weaver has 21. Both are in the top 7 in the league in carry distance as well.

What does this all mean for OL Reign? Both players are strong and speedy, and they will be looking to take it to the endline or straight to goal when they collect the ball.

“Our mindset is always prevention is better than cure with them. They’re fast. They’re powerful. They can get in behind you. How we can solve that is by limiting the amount of service they get,” Harvey said about how the team hopes to stop Portland’s threats in the attack. That means shutting them down before they can get the ball and dribble in behind.

The forwards aren’t the only players who like to carry the ball. The Thorns have five players in the top 20 across the league in carries per match, with centerback Emily Menges, fullbacks Meghan Klingenberg and Natalia Kuikka, and midfielder Moultrie joining Smith on the list. As a result, Portland leads the league in progressive carries, progressive carry distance, and carries into the final third and penalty box.

If OL Reign’s press can click, they may be able to set traps for Portland’s backline to dribble into. And preventing service is the best way to stop any threat up top.

Set pieces

Both OL Reign and Portland are dangerous on set pieces. The Thorns have scored five set-piece goals this year, while the Reign have scored four — good for first and second in the league, respectively. The Thorns have given up two set-piece goals. Can the Reign, with the service of players like Megan Rapinoe, take advantage and score another?

Movement

The Reign have found attacking joy — and goals — in large part due to their movement in and around the box. It’s pulling defenders to the near post, creating space at the top of the box, and everything in between. As a result of their free-flowing play, six different players have scored their last seven goals.

This Portland defense can be vulnerable in the box. Evidence A: this goal they gave up in a 2-1 loss to Houston:

WE GOT AN EQUALIZER!



Anderson gets @HoustonDash back in the game pic.twitter.com/hxuaPSnafR — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) May 13, 2023

If the Reign can get their timing and movement right, and disrupt Portland in the press, good things could happen.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

Pending league report

Portland Thorns

Pending league report

How to Watch

OL Reign kicks off against Portland at 5 PM PT. The match will air on CBS Sports Network (U.S.) and will stream on TSN+ in Canada and the NWSL website for other international viewers.