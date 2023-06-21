Five OL Reign players named to U.S. World Cup roster

Five OL Reign players will represent the United States in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. That includes World Cup champions Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, and Emily Sonnett, along with first-timers Alana Cook and Sofia Huerta. That’s the most of any NWSL team.

They join Jordyn Huitema and Quinn, who were named to Canada’s provisional roster and are expected to be among the final 23 on the plane to Australia and New Zealand.

That means OL Reign will have seven players featuring at this year’s World Cup, which is set to surpass France’s 2019 World Cup as the most-attended standalone women’s sporting event in history.

Lavelle, who scored in the 2019 World Cup final and was given the Bronze Ball, hasn’t played for OL Reign since early April, but she has been training with the team and still has a month before the first World Cup match for the U.S. She has 24 goals and 20 assists in 88 appearances for the United States.

Speaking with reporters after announcing the roster, U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski confirmed that he doesn’t anticipate any problems for Lavelle in terms of her fitness and he expected her to feature in their sendoff match in July.

Rapinoe, the 2019 Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner, did not play last weekend after leaving the prior OL Reign match with calf tightness, but OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey expected Rapinoe to be ready in 2-3 weeks. Rapinoe will reach 200 caps for the U.S. in her next game played. She has scored 63 goals and added 73 assists in her national team career.

Sonnett, who can play anywhere on the backline and has been in the midfield for OL Reign, comes into her second World Cup with 74 national team appearances. She has one goal and five assists with the U.S.

Cook has been a mainstay on the U.S. women’s national team since joining the Reign, earning 22 caps since the fall of 2021.

After head coach Laura Harvey converted Huerta to right back in August 2021, she’s also been a key contributor to the national team. Huerta has 29 appearances and four assists. She’s the first player from Idaho named to a U.S. Women’s World Cup roster.

“The task of selecting a World Cup Team is never easy, but I’m proud of the players for their work ethic and focus during the process and of our coaching staff for doing the work to put together the best team possible,” said Andonovski in a federation release. “It’s the players that make the biggest impact on our environment, they push each other to be better and I know as a group they are extremely motivated to make our country proud at the World Cup. Every player has a different journey to get to this point so our roster has some amazing stories and we have a really good mix of veterans and younger players.”

All seven Reign players will depart the club to join their national team training camps after this weekend’s match. The U.S. will play in a sendoff match on July 9 against Wales at PayPal Park in San Jose. The Canadian national team is heading straight to Australia for a camp beginning on June 28 that will include 25 players. Canada will play a closed-door friendly against England on July 14 in Australia.

The United States is in Group E for the World Cup, facing off against the Netherlands, Portugal, and Vietnam. Their first match takes place on July 21 against Vietnam, kicking off at 6 PM PT.

Quinn is rounding into form after early season injuries with the Reign. They have 89 national team caps and have scored five goals while assisting four. This will be their second time representing Canada at the World Cup.

Huitema has already scored six goals across all competitions in 2023 for OL Reign and should be a key contributor for Canada. At just 22 years old, she already has 64 appearances for Canada and has scored 16 goals.

“She can run and press all day. She’s scoring goals, which is what we ask of her,” Canada head coach Bev Priestman said about Huitema. Off the pitch, Jordyn brings a lightness to the team. She and [Christine Sinclair] are close friends and have a partnership. She brings a skill set that not many have.”

Canada is in Group B with Australia, Nigeria, and World Cup debutant the Republic of Ireland. Canada first faces Nigeria on July 20 in a match kicking off at 7:30 PM PT.

Complete U.S. Roster (23)

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 14), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 90)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 24/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 28/1), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 29/0), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 157/3), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 74/1)

Midfielders (7): Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC; 118/20), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 128/27), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 88/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 24/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 44/3)

Forwards (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 206/121), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 199/63), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 17/2), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 29/12), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)

Provisional Canada Roster (25)

Goalkeepers (3)

Sabrina D’Angelo (Arsenal FC), Lysianne Proulx (SCU Torreense), Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave FC)

Defenders (7)

Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea FC), Vanessa Gilles (Olympique Lyonnais), Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Jade Rose (Harvard University), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain, Jayde Riviere (Manchester United)

Midfielders (7)

Quinn (OL Reign), Marie-Yasmine Alidou D’Anjou (Famalicão), Simi Awujo (University of Southern California), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea FC), Julia Grosso (Juventus FC), Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash), Desiree Scott (Kansas City Current)

Forwards (8)

Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign), Cloé Lacasse (SL Benfica), Clarissa Larisey (BK Häcken FF), Adriana Leon (Portland Thorns FC), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns FC), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Deanne Rose (Reading FC), Evelyne Viens (Kristianstads DFF)