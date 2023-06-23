Match preview: OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave

On Saturday, June 24, OL Reign head south for a West Coast battle against the San Diego Wave. The game kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S., along with the NWSL website for international viewers.

The weekend marks the last time clubs with have their World Cup stars, as players begin departing early next week for national team training camps. OL Reign will be without seven players, while the Wave are set to lose four: Naomi Girma, Alex Morgan, Kailen Sheridan, and Sofia Jakobsson.

Here’s everything you need to know about the road matchup against the Wave.

Recent Results

Last weekend, OL Reign played to a scoreless road draw against the Houston Dash in brutally hot and humid conditions. In front of more than 25,000 fans at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, the Wave scored first but let Southern California rivals Angel City come from behind to earn a 2-1 win.

Standings

The Wave and Reign are neck-and-neck in the standings, with the Reign in 4th and San Diego in 5th. Both teams have a 6-4-2 record and a +5 goal differential, with OL Reign edging out San Diego on the next tiebreaker: goals scored. The Reign have scored 19 goals compared to 18 for the Wave.

Head to Head

OL Reign has played San Diego twice already, a home-regular season match and a road Challenge Cup game. The Reign won both. Olivia Van der Jagt scored a last-minute goal in a 1-0 league win at home. In the Challenge Cup, the Reign dominated play for 90 minutes and came away from a 3-0 win.

Who to Watch

Jaedyn Shaw is on the rise in 2023 and is only 18 years old. With the ability to play in the midfield and on the wing, Shaw can shoot a rocket and deliver a pinpoint pass. Just look at this assist she had mere minutes after subbing on, which led to the match's only goal.

45': Jaedyn Shaw & Makenzy Doniak get subbed on



47': Jaedyn Shaw & Makenzy Doniak connect to give San Diego Wave the lead ⚽️



Stream the game for FREE on CBS Sports Golazo Network available on the @CBSSports App and @PlutoTV. pic.twitter.com/L5NvZwfF78 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) June 4, 2023

Or how easy she made this goal look, one-touching a pass from a difficult angle.

Who else but Jaedyn Shaw to get the party started at Snapdragon Stadium pic.twitter.com/akcTeOuIR9 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) April 30, 2023

And finally, this rocket she scored in San Diego’s season opener.

JAEDYN SHAW THAT WAS A ROCKET. SHE'S ONLY 18!



We have PEAK NWSL After Dark going on in San Diego and on @CBSSportsNet right now. pic.twitter.com/Gps9nKnywZ — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 26, 2023

One thing that makes Shaw so dangerous is her awareness of space. She’ll slip into dangerous spots on the field when nobody is looking, and the Reign will need to keep a constant eye on her.

What to Watch

Hard to break down

San Diego has been quite content sitting deep and defending with numbers while looking for opportunities to break on the counter. They do it pretty well, too. San Diego leads the league in shots blocked and are second in the league in clearances. The Wave have also given up a league-low five goals in open play. OL Reign will have to be dynamic with their movement and show some quality in the final third.

Strangely vulnerable on set pieces

While San Diego is really organized defensively, they have struggled mightily to defend set pieces. The Wave have given up a league-leading six goals from set plays, while OL Reign has scored four set-piece goals. While it was easy to note earlier in the season that they were missing two of their best players in the air, Taylor Kornieck and Emily Van Egmond, their set-piece woes have remained even with both players returning.

Still dangerous in the attack

While they have scored a strong 18 goals in 12 matches, the Wave aren’t shooting as much as last year. They’ve taken the second-fewest shots in the league, at 126 compared to 155 for the Reign. They also have the fewest passes into the final third and penalty box, but they’re still trying to get behind defenses. San Diego leads the league in offside calls.

OL Reign will also have to be active defensively when the Wave get in a position to shoot. According to FBref, five of San Diego’s goals have come from shots that led to a second shot — think rebounds or blocks — tied with the Reign for the most in the NWSL.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

Pending league report

San Diego Wave

Pending league report

How to Watch

OL Reign kicks off against the San Diego Wave at 7 PM PT on Saturday, June 23. The match will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.) and the NWSL website for other international viewers.