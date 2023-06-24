OL Reign kicks off a three-match week on Saturday evening when they travel to Snapdragon Stadium to face the San Diego Wave. The match kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Fans can also watch on Paramount+ (U.S.) and the NWSL website (international).

OL Reign (6-4-2, 20 points) enters this weekend in 4th place, and they could jump into second with a win — pending other NWSL results. San Diego are level with the Reign on points, also with a 6-4-2 record (20 points), but are in fifth as they’ve scored one fewer goal than the Reign.

The Wave have scored 18 goals while conceding 13. The Reign have scored 19 and conceded 14.

What to Watch

Stay locked in: San Diego is a team that can punish you in a flash, turning the momentum of a game around. OL Reign are going to have to stay locked in defensively.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (knee), Jess Fishlock (leg), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (D45 – back), Megan Rapinoe (leg)

San Diego Wave

OUT: Abby Dahlkemper (SEI – back), Rachel Hill (lower leg), Sierra Enge (thigh), Sofia Jakobsson (lower leg)

Referees

Lineups

Highlights

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, June 24, 7 PM PT

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo Network (free), Paramount+ (U.S.), NWSLSoccer.com (International)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus SD Wave gamethread.