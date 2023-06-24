OL Reign complete the regular season series sweep of San Diego Wave FC with 2-1 win

After surviving the Texas heat with a point at Houston Dash, OL Reign were back on the road, this time to much calmer climates, against San Diego Wave FC in a 4 versus 5 matchup in the standings. The two sides met earlier in the regular season with OL Reign picking up a 1-0 home victory on April 15. They met again on May 31 in California for a NWSL Challenge Cup fixture, where OL Reign bested them again, 3-0.

To close out the regular season series, OL Reign kept it on the winning side against San Diego courtesy of a Bethany Balcer brace for the 2-1 victory. Jaedyn Shaw scored San Diego’s lone goal in a match that also saw Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan issued a red card for a denial of a goal scoring opportunity on Elyse Bennett.

WHAT WORKED: BB-8 BB-8ED IN THE 8TH MINUTE

It did not take long for OL Reign to strike, as Bethany Balcer got her head on this beautiful ball into the box by Quinn for her fourth goal on the season.

The squad got so hype after that goal that Olivia Van der Jagt stumbled down.

Folks, please be careful next time

WHAT WORKED: FIRST HALF DEFENSE

After Balcer’s goal, OL Reign spent the rest of the first half defending as San Diego grew into the game and had their opportunities with set pieces. Yet the defense made the clearances they needed, especially on recycled opportunities, to carry the one-goal lead into halftime.

WHAT WORKED: PHALLON TULLIS-JOYCE, ‘NUFF SAID

After San Diego got the equalizer, there was a moment in the 62nd minute where the Wave could have — perhaps should have — taken the lead. However, Phallon Tullis-Joyce with all eight of her octopus arms denied Alex Morgan.

WHAT WORKED: SO NICE BB-8 DID IT TWICE

Then in the 77th minute, Bethany Balcer did it again, using her head once more for her second goal on the night to reclaim the lead for OL Reign. This time Sofia Huerta assisted on the goal, which puts her level with Racing Louisville’s Jess McDonald for the all-time laegue lead in assists, with 31.

Just call her Bethany "Scores With Her Head" Balcer pic.twitter.com/SveE8toYpD — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 25, 2023

WHAT WORKED: LAURA HARVEY CONTINUES TO SET RECORDS

Laura Harvey has a lot of accolades to her name in her two stints as head coach of the Reign. Tonight, she put her name to another one. It’s one thing to have an incredible pool of players to select from week in and week out, but that talent can only develop and shine with the right person motivating them. That’s who Laura Harvey is and why so many players love playing for her, want to play for, keep playing for her. Congrats on yet another record achieved, Laura!

With tonight’s 2-1 win, head coach Laura Harvey set the record for most regular-season road wins in league history by a head coach (36). pic.twitter.com/XsdMa0hJ5U — OL Reign PR (@OLReignPR) June 25, 2023

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: CONCEDING THE EQUALIZER STRAIGHT OUT OF THE BREAK

This was not the way to come out of the halftime break. All of the sharp defending OL Reign did for the bulk of the first half to carry the lead into the break was undone just two minutes into the second half. Alex Morgan placed the ball perfectly where OL Reign defenders weren’t to find Jaedyn Shaw.

Morgan ➡️ Shaw ➡️ Stunner pic.twitter.com/GaPnYT6D8G — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 25, 2023

“It’s no coincidence that I’ve been selected now that I play for the Reign”

Sofia Huerta spoke with media after the match and reflected on getting the call by the USWNT to play at the game’s biggest stage this summer, the hardships she endured along the way, and how it all came together for her ever since she joined OL Reign in 2020.

“I’m really excited. There’s obviously been a lot of adversity in my career and there were definitely times where I wasn’t sure if it was going to be possible for me to be named to a World Cup roster or Olympic roster. And I thought about it often, you know, I just wasn’t sure if it was going to be in my future. And that was difficult, but you know, I just obviously tried my hardest to take the pressure off. And then obviously when I got to the Reign, it was just easier to have more freedom and play the way that I knew how, especially when Laura came in, took over and put me outside back. I’m really thankful going into my first big tournament at 30, feels crazy but obviously just shows that I have a lot of perseverance and resiliency. I’m proud of myself for sure, but it’s not a coincidence that I have been selected, now that I play for the Reign. It’s a club that’s really easy to have success at, I feel really supported by the staff, and the players. Just really thankful for the environment here because, I think it has made me into a more well-rounded player and person.”

“She had the moneymaker on tonight”

In the players’ segment of the post-match press conference, Bethany Balcer talked about how she was playing in a different role tonight, which obviously worked out with her brace. In her portion of the post-match press conference, OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey spoke about what she asked Balcer to do and how she succeeded tonight.

“We decided to play (forward Bethany Balcer) Boats in the nine tonight. We knew that defensively she was going to be really important and having (forward) Jordyn (Huitema) just on that right side to give us a different option... I thought all of the front line — I thought (midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt) Olo in the 10, I thought they did a great job. I think it’s hard work and legs are going to tire doing the amount of work that they have to do, but I thought Boats came up with two moments of quality. The ball from (midfielder) Quinn for the first goal was exceptional, the cross from (defender) Sofia (Huerta) was great, and Boats does what we all know Boats can do, she had the moneymaker on tonight. So, she was [well] positioned, willing to just put her head on a cross wherever it will fall, and that’s her special quality, she knows how to do that, she’ll run through brick walls for you. So, I thought she did a fantastic job tonight.”

The win puts OL Reign in a three-way tie for second place in the standings with 23 points, joining North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit, as the World Cup-bound players leave their clubs for the next two months.

It’s a quick turnaround for OL Reign as they resume the NWSL Challenge Cup campaign next, with a midweek meeting with Cascadia rivals, Portland Thorns FC in Portland. The match will take place on Wednesday, June 28 with a 7:30 PM kickoff. US viewers can watch on Paramount+, Canadian viewers can see it on TSN+, and other international viewers can watch on NWSLsoccer.com.