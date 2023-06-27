Three stats: OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave

OL Reign kicked off a three-match week with a 2-1 road win against the San Diego Wave — propelling the Reign into third place in the league standings. OL Reign are now 6-0-0 when scoring first this season.

With seven players now departing for the World Cup, it was an important win that hopefully sets the tone for the next phase of games for the Reign. Two of those players departing for the World Cup — Sofia Huerta and Quinn — assisted the weekend’s goals. Huerta now has 31 all-time assists, tying the NWSL record for most in league history.

Here are three additional stats from the match.

2

If you watched this match or caught the highlights, you know that Bethany Balcer scored both goals with her head — in the 8th and 77th minutes.

Sometimes, you can coach players about timing and movement in the box. With Balcer, it’s just pure instinct. She times her runs in the box with perfection and isn’t afraid to put her body on the line to win a ball near the goal.

“I was more forward in my positioning, so I’m just in the box more,” Balcer said of her role as the striker instead of on the wing this match. “The first [goal] was kind of a second phase type of ball where Quinn just laid it in, and it was kind of lofted, so I think everyone just thought Kailen [Sheridan] was going to get it. I ran straight through it and ended up in an open goal, so that was nice.”

Balcer now has 11 headed goals since the start of 2021. According to Opta, that’s five more than any other player. Those are elite heading stats.

0

San Diego had zero shots in the first half. Zero. While OL Reign’s chances were also limited, they found several more opportunities and scored before halftime. The Reign’s defensive shape was a big reason for San Diego’s attacking struggles in the first 45 minutes.

OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey likes to mix up her formation, shape, and approach against NWSL opponents — especially those like San Diego that the Reign will face four times in 2023. In this game, Harvey asked her team to pick and choose when they pressed high. That meant conceding the ball to the Wave in their defensive third. In fact, the Wave had 301 touches in their defensive third. The only other teams to beat that total against OL Reign? Well, San Diego in their 1-0 loss at Lumen Field back in April and Houston in the 0-0 draw a week prior in the brutal heat.

“I think a big thing when you play against these guys is, you know you have to give something up—and you’re either going to press them really high, and it will potentially give them opportunities to play in behind you, or you’re a bit more patient, which means Kailen [Sheridan] and Naomi [Girma] and Kaleigh [Riehl] can get a little more time on the ball, which gives them a chance to play longer,” Harvey said after the match. “I felt we found a really good balance in the first half of when to drop, when to press, and when to go after it.”

Harvey notes that San Diego’s lone goal actually came when the Reign didn’t get it right—they stepped when they shouldn’t have. The rest of the match was well executed and gave San Diego limited chances.

4

Four of San Diego’s seven shots came after Balcer’s goal in the 77th minute. Two of those shots came after the Wave went down to 10 players, thanks to a Sheridan red card. The game turned a little chaotic in the final 15 minutes, but OL Reign held firm and didn’t allow a single shot on target during that time.

OL Reign (2-0-1) will play their next match on Wednesday, June 28, at Providence Park. Their Challenge Cup game against Portland Thorns FC (1-1-0) kicks off at 7:30 PM PT and will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo, in addition to Paramount+.