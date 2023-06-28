OL Reign remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup with 1-0 victory at Portland Thorns

After a 2-1 regular-season win against San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, OL Reign resumed their NWSL Challenge Cup campaign with a trip to Portland, Oregon, to take on their Cascadia rivals, Portland Thorns FC on Wednesday evening.

Following a cagey first half (and a controversially disallowed goal) that finished scoreless, the Reign took the lead in the second through a sweet Elyse Bennett strike and never relinquished it, seizing control of the match and retaining first place in their group in the Challenge Cup.

WHAT WORKED: ELYSE BENNETT!

Elyse Bennett scored the go-ahead goal in the 42nd 55th minute, finishing a deep cross from Alyssa Malonson that caught the Thorns flat-footed as they scrambled to reset their defense. She also scored in the 42nd, despite the confidently wrong opinion of the AR, and she was a terror, a menace, a force of nature, and whatever superlative you could possibly wish to add on. Her finishing touch and nose for goal got the goods, but her creative passing and determined holdup play mixed things up, created danger, and constantly gave the Reign time to breathe when Portland was looking for a response.

In an often evenly-contested, cagey match between rivals who know each other exceedingly well, Bennett was a cut above and gave the Reign an edge where they needed it most. As I was writing this paragraph, she got in behind and nearly chipped the keeper with a header. Her xSauce was off the charts.

Elyse. Hecking. Bennett.

And this goal counts for @elyse_bennett99! pic.twitter.com/F1F1oubSpM — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 29, 2023

WHAT WORKED: THE ROTATED DEFENSE

Shae Holmes, Ryanne Brown, and Alyssa Malonson slotted into the defense along with Captain Sam Hiatt, and they absolutely killed it. It was Malonson’s beautiful assist that fed Bennett’s second go-ahead goal, of course, but the backup defenders barely put a foot wrong, giving a notably lethal Portland Thorns attack (yeah, yeah, national team call-ups, but they still started big attacking pieces and came out to attack) few options and fewer real pockets of space.

A chance from a corner, an Olivia Moultrie rocket (or two) from distance, and a good cutback once in the first half, but the Thorns had few real chances, and when they tried to conjure up a bit of that magic they’ve shown all season, Laurel Ivory met the serve with flair and confidence every time to deny all hope.

Even with the stalwarts away on national team duty, the defense looks to be in some incredibly steady hands.

Laurel Ivory protects the net from an Olivia Moultrie rocket! pic.twitter.com/ZB39AToMt8 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 29, 2023

LAUREL IVORY SAYS NOT TODAY! pic.twitter.com/K5DJk5JBLK — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 29, 2023

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: THE OFFSIDE LINE

Was Elyse Bennett off her side on what should’ve would’ve been the go-ahead goal in the 42nd minute? PRO says yes, but the eye test says probably not, and the AR sure wasn’t in the right position to make that call confidently. Ultimately, it was a close enough call that it was hard for VAR to overturn, and given that Bennett got her well-deserved game-winning goal in the end, sometimes you just have to shrug and let it go by.

Especially when, in a hard-fought match between closely-matched rivals, it was about the only thing that went wrong in an incredibly composed and professional performance by the heavily rotated Reign.

The win gives the Reign a commanding lead in Group B play in the NWSL Challenge Cup with 10 points from four games played, but they’ll have little time to rest on their Laurels.

OL Reign resume league play this Saturday, returning to Lumen Field to host Racing Louisville in a regular-season match, with a 12:30 PM kickoff. Viewers in the US can watch on Paramount+, fans in Canada can watch on TSN+, and international views can watch on NWSLsoccer.com.