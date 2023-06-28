On Wednesday evening, OL Reign continues its three-match week with a trip to Providence Park in Portland. The Reign and Portland Thorns will face off for their first Challenge Cup battle of the year. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM PT and will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo. Fans can also watch on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada) and the NWSL website (international).

OL Reign currently sits at the top of the Challenge Cup West group with a 2-0-1 record. The Thorns are 1-1-0, having lost to the Wave and defeated Angel City.

OL Reign have scored five goals and conceded zero in their three Challenge Cup matches, while the Thorns have scored three and conceded three in two games.

Both teams are playing three games this week after saying goodbye to their international stars heading to the World Cup. The Reign are without eight international players — and Nikki Stanton is out with yellow card accumulation — while Portland is missing five players who are headed to the World Cup.

A three-match week is already hard enough. But a three-match week with road travel and with significantly fewer players available? It’s going to be a tough week for OL Reign.

To address their absences, the Reign signed five national team replacement players, and defender Phoebe McClernon is off the 45-day injury report and available for Wednesday’s match. Reign newcomer Luany should also finally get minutes.

After this match, OL Reign is back at home on Saturday, July 1, when they face Racing Louisville in regular-season play. That match kicks off at 12:30 PM PT.

While Wednesday’s match isn’t a regular-season battle, the Reign still want to win the Challenge Cup, which includes a $1 million prize pool.

“I’m excited for the group to get an opportunity in the Challenge Cup again,” head coach Laura Harvey said ahead of the match. “I think we’ve always said that it’s important to us to do well in that competition. So, excited to have another opportunity to do that tomorrow.”

What to Watch

Containing Morgan Weaver: The Thorns will be looking to Morgan Weaver to score in Sophia Smith’s absence. Weaver currently has five goals and three assists in 2023, and all five of her goals have been scored at home. She’s quick and dangerous on the dribble.

Rotated backline: With Emily Sonnett, Alana Cook, and Sofia Huerta heading to the World Cup, the Reign will have even more rotation than typical on the backline. Can they stay composed against a talented Thorns roster — and be ready to go again on Saturday?

Another clean sheet? OL Reign has gone 270 minutes in Challenge Cup play this year without conceding. Can they make it 360?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Nikki Stanton (yellow card accumulation)

QUESTIONABLE: Jess Fishlock

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA), Alana Cook (USA), Sofia Huerta (USA), Jordyn Huitema (CAN), Rose Lavelle (USA), Quinn (CAN), Emily Sonnett (USA), Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Portland Thorns

OUT: Janine Beckie (SEI – knee), Rocky Rodriguez (knee), Becky Sauerbrunn (heel)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Crystal Dunn (USA), Adriana Leon (CAN), Christine Sinclair (CAN), Sophia Smith (USA), Hina Sugita (JPN)

Referees

Lineups

Highlights

How to Watch

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 28, 7:30 PM PT

Location: Providence Park, Portland, OR

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo Network (free), Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), NWSLSoccer.com (International)

Join the Discussion

