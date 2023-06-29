Three Stats: OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns

Missing eight players prepping for the World Cup, OL Reign traveled to Portland for their fourth Challenge Cup battle in 2023. They left with a 1-0 win against the Portland Thorns, keeping the Reign firmly at the top of the Challenge Cup West standings.

OL Reign now has 10 points in four Challenge Cup games, with two remaining. Behind them in the West group is Angel City (4 points in 4 matches), Portland (3 points in 3 matches), and San Diego (3 points in 3 matches). All four teams are still in contention, but one more win by the Reign will clinch the group.

Elyse Bennett scored the lone goal for the Reign, who handed Portland their first home loss of 2023. They won the expected goals battle as well — 1.1 vs. 0.8 xG, according to Opta.

Here are three stats from the Cascadia battle.

106

This heavily rotated squad — which saw three national team replacement players get minutes — attempted 106 long balls against Portland. That’s the most the Reign have attempted all season, in both regular season and Challenge Cup play.

They completed 61 of those attempts, also a high for the Reign.

Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory went 19/25 on long passes, good for a 76% completion rate. Those are strong stats from a goalkeeper and show how good Ivory is with the ball at her feet — in addition to the shot-stopping skills that she showed on Wednesday.

Rookie centerback Shae Holmes, who had the most touches and passes for the Reign, went 7/15 on long ball attempts. Sam Hiatt was 7/12, and McKenzie Weinert — signed just this week — had some great switches to Ryanne Brown.

The team could have been a little more composed in possession, but these long balls created some good opportunities — especially for Elyse Bennett. In fact, a long pass from Veronica Latsko — and a deft touch from Olivia Athens — led to the foul that resulted in the Reign’s game-winning goal.

12

Folks, I could talk about that assist from Alyssa Malonson all day. It was gorgeous, wasn’t it? But I want to talk about what she did on the defensive end, as well. Getting her first start, Malonson was a menace for 90 minutes — rarely letting Portland get in behind.

According to FBref, Malonson had a game-high 12 recoveries. She also had eight tackles + interceptions, the highest total on both teams, and led the Reign with five clearances.

In possession, Malonson earned the assist, and she also had the second-most touches in the match and carried the ball the furthest of any Reign player — showing her speed and ability to bring the ball up the field.

Head coach Laura Harvey was full of praise for Malonson after the match.

“Alyssa is turning into a gamer. I think every time she’s gone on the field in games, she’s done really well. Her development pathway has been maybe not as fast as what she wanted it to be, but she’s just shown tonight that she can compete with the best. I thought they [Malonson and Holmes] were both exceptional.”

Let’s admire that assist just one more time as well.

And this goal counts for @elyse_bennett99! pic.twitter.com/F1F1oubSpM — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 29, 2023

The future is bright.

0

In four Challenge Cup matches, with Claudia Dickey and Laurel Ivory splitting time in goal, the Reign haven’t conceded a single goal.

It’s no surprise at this point that Harvey has a defense-first approach to NWSL matches. Her philosophy has been clear: preventing good chances is what wins games in this league. You can’t let a match get too open, or teams will punish you.

Against Portland, with an average age on the field of 24, the Reign looked like the team with more organization and a clearer plan. That started with defensive organization and finished with some great saves from Ivory.

When asked about this shutout streak in Challenge Cup play, Harvey pointed to the depth that this team has in all positions.

“We as a group believe that when we’re defensively strong, we always have a chance of winning the game. It’s been utilized in the Challenge Cup maybe more than even in the league, and I think we’ve shown that we have strength in depth in every position, including goalkeeper. In my humble opinion, we have the strongest three goalkeepers in the league. I have no hesitation or worry about any of them playing, and they prove it every game. It doesn’t matter who is playing in which position, it doesn’t matter who is in goal, it doesn’t matter who is playing at centerback or at full back, we truly believe that defensively, we can always be good. And when we are, we tend to get results.”

OL Reign has another quick turnaround, hosting Racing Louisville in a regular-season game at Lumen Field on Saturday, July 1. The match kicks off at 12:30 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S., TSN+ for Canadian viewers, and the NWSL website for all other international viewers.