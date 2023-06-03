 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns: Livestream, how to watch, TV schedule, lineups

5 PM PT. CBS Sports Network. Watch with us.

By Susie Rantz
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at OL Reign Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

OL Reign wraps up a Seattle-Portland doubleheader on Saturday night, as they take on the Portland Thorns in NWSL play. The match kicks off at 5 PM and will air on CBS Sports Network. That means you won’t be able to stream this one on Paramount+.

After nine matches, the NWSL standings are extremely tight. Just three points separate sixth and first place. The Thorns (4-1-4) and Reign (5-3-1) are in 2nd and 3rd, respectively, but are level on points with 16 each and are just one point out of first.

The Thorns have scored 23 goals, while the Reign have scored 17 — and both sides have conceded 11.

“Everyone knows my feelings around Portland. I haven’t kept them quiet the whole time I’ve lived in this city,” OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said in a joint press conference with the Sounders. “From the first game of coming to Sounders-Timbers, I remember walking through the concourse and a Timbers fan was walking past me and I had immediate hatred.”

What to Watch

  • How well the Reign prevent balls to Sophia Smith and Morgan Weaver: combined, they have seven goals and five assists in nine matches
  • OL Reign’s movement in the attack: are they pulling Portland defenders out of position?
  • Set pieces: the Reign and Thorns have the most set-piece goals in the league. Who takes advantage of the dead-ball plays the best?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI – knee), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (D45 – back)

Portland Thorns

OUT: Janine Beckie (SEI – knee), Rocky Rodriguez (knee)

Referees

REF: Brad Jensen
AR1: Jennifer Garner
AR2: Alicia Messer
4TH: Patricia McCracken
VAR: Robi Hullner
AVAR: Joel McKell

Lineups

Highlights

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, June 3, 5 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: CBSSports.com, TSN+ (Canada), NWSLSoccer.com (International)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Portland Thorns gamethread. Join the discussion in the comments, and follow @RoValks on Twitter for live updates.

