Match preview: OL Reign v. Racing Louisville

OL Reign is back at Lumen Field on Saturday, July 1, with an afternoon match against Racing Louisville. The game kicks off at 12:30 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website (international viewers).

OL Reign will be without seven players who are heading to the World Cup, and Angelina is still training with Brazil and was named an alternate on their World Cup squad. Louisville will be without four World Cup-bound players on Saturday: Savannah DeMelo (USA), who was having an MVP season with Racing; Ary Borges (Brazil); Alex Chidiac (Australia); and Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa). They’ll lose two more — Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria) and Wang Shuang (China) — but both will be available for this weekend’s match.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s match.

Recent Results

Last weekend, OL Reign traveled to San Diego and came away with a 2-1 win. They followed that up with a 1-0 Challenge Cup victory in Portland on Wednesday. Racing Louisville didn’t have a midweek match, but did have to travel to North Carolina last weekend. They left with a hard-fought 1-0 loss.

Standings

OL Reign enters matchday 14 in third place and with a 7-4-2 record. Racing Louisville has the most draws in the league and sits in eighth place with a 3-4-6 record.

OL Reign has scored 21 goals and conceded 15, while Racing Louisville has scored 15 while conceding just 13.

Head to Head

OL Reign traveled to Louisville at the end of April, coming home with a 2-2 draw. Louisville dominated the opening half, going up 2-0 before the Reign pulled things together and scored two to even the scoreline. The two teams have tied their last four meetings, as the Reign are 1-0-4 all-time against Louisville.

Who to Watch

Holding midfielder Jaelin Howell will have the big task of leading Louisville’s midfield without her usual partners DeMelo — who leads the team in goals and assists — and Borges. Howell has been a dominant force for Louisville this year, winning 61% of her tackles and 58% of her aerial duels and connecting 81% of her passes.

What to Watch

A team that can catch you on the counter

Racing Louisville has the second most direct attacks in the league, behind only Portland. Opta counts a direct attack as an open play sequence that starts just inside the team’s own half, has at least 50% of movement toward the opposition’s goal, and ends in a shot or a touch in the opposition box. Portland destroys this category, with 46 direct attacks in league play. But Louisville is fairly close, at 37. (The Reign? Just 15 direct attacks.)

Racing is also second in the league in direct speed, a measure of how quickly a team moves the ball upfield. Basically, Louisville gets the ball into the box quickly.

“They’re good in transition,” OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said first and foremost when asked about preparing for Saturday’s match.

When the Reign lose the ball, they need to be ready for Louisville to come at them quickly in transition. The Reign struggled with this in the first half of their last match against Louisville, mostly because they gave the ball away too easily. If the Reign can hold onto the ball in possession better, they should be much more prepared.

“Organization is huge,” defender Phoebe McClernon said. “They’re going to try to likely attack us on the counter, so if we’re organized and communicative and we know the game plan going in then I think that will help us a lot.”

A strong defense

Louisville strengthened its defense in the offseason, bringing in Carson Pickett and Abby Erceg. They’ve both been strong additions, and Louisville as a result has only given up 13 goals in 13 matches. Racing is also home to one of the best shot-stopping goalkeepers in the league, Katie Lund. She averages 4.2 saves per game, which is good for second best in the league, and has an 81% save percentage, also second in the league.

Defensively, they apply pressure to force teams into mistakes. Racing isn’t a team that necessarily wins a large percentage of duels or goes in hard on tackles — they aren’t at the top of the league in either category — but they are second in the league, behind the Reign, in interceptions (170 for the Reign, 147 for Louisville).

More rest for Louisville

Louisville has to make the trek up to Seattle, but they’ll be significantly more rested this weekend. The Reign are playing their third match of the week, and it doesn’t help that their Wednesday evening match in Portland kicked off at 7:30 PM PT and Saturday’s game is an early 12:30 PM PT start.

The Reign are going to have to start on the front foot because their depth and stamina — during the first week without international players — will be put to the test.

“We have to start quicker. It’s been something that when we do that, we do well. I think also the fact that we’re in a three-game week and they aren’t, also we have to start the game quickly,” Harvey said. “Obviously, different type of game, different personnel, but I always think when we start strong and quick in games it always sets the tone for us.”

“Being on the front foot from the first is definitely huge,” McClernon added. “This is our home field. We always want to make a statement that this is our home and that we protect our home. The first 10 minutes of this match is going to be incredibly important.”

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

Racing Louisville

How to Watch

OL Reign kicks off against Racing Louisville at 12:30 PM PT on Saturday, July 1. The match will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website for other international viewers.