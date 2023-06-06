Three stats: OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns

Heading into their doubleheader weekend, OL Reign hadn’t lost to the Portland Thorns at home in regular-season play since 2017. Unfortunately, that streak was broken on Saturday, as the Reign fell 2-0 to their rivals.

OL Reign created their fair share of chances — as Opta estimated both sides produced 1.3 expected goals (xG). But creating chances doesn’t win games. Scoring and preventing goals does. And the Thorns were much better at that in the Cascadia clash.

Here are three stats that help tell the story of the Reign’s home loss.

91

The Reign attempted a season-high 91 long balls with a low 47.3% completion rate for those attempts. It wasn’t the worst completion rate for long balls, but it was in the bottom three for the season. While most of OL Reign’s long passes come from their centerbacks and Lauren Barnes, it was Sofia Huerta and Megan Rapinoe on the wings who led this category against Portland.

Huerta was 6-13 on long ball attempts, while Rapinoe was 5-15. As you can see from the Progressive Action Plots shared by Arielle Dror on Twitter, both players led the match in progressive play. They were trying to switch play and get the ball into the box, and it’s where OL Reign found some success. Rapinoe and Huerta both had four key passes.

It led to this chance for Tziarra King:

Just @bellageist being a wall again pic.twitter.com/YUntlYWyvP — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 4, 2023

And this chance for Rapinoe:

With perhaps a bit more precision on the passing and receiving end, OL Reign could have done some damage to the Thorns.

17

According to FBref, the Reign lost 17 attempted challenges against a Portland Thorns player dribbling the ball, the most this season. OL Reign’s three central midfield players were dribbled past eight times, compared to four times for Portland’s midfield trio. Four of Portland’s shots came from a successful take-on. One goal resulted from a player, Sophia Smith, getting around OL Reign’s Quinn on the dribble.

What do all these numbers tell us? We knew heading into the match that Portland would carry the ball — that wasn’t a surprise. But OL Reign were unable to contain them, especially Smith and Crystal Dunn. And OL Reign didn’t have the ball-carrying threat in the midfield to counter this and pin the Thorns back.

0.35

Portland has had no problem scoring goals. They led the league with 23 goals in nine matches heading into the weekend. Head coach Laura Harvey said ahead of the match that the team would focus on preventing Portland’s frontline from getting dangerous chances. For the Reign, that always starts with their press. And OL Reign’s press was working in the first half, disrupting the Thorns as they tried to build out of the back. As a result, the Reign held Portland to just .35 expected goals in the first half.

Unfortunately, OL Reign had to chase the game after missing some early chances and giving up an early goal to Smith.

Believe it or not, 1.3 xG is the lowest Portland has produced this year. Unfortunately, Smith scored from a tight angle and Christine Sinclair sealed the victory at the top of the box. Aside from Portland’s two goals, and one back-post run that Hina Sugita just missed, the Reign did fairly well to limit Portland’s threats.

There’s been a lot of talk about expected goals on this website, so I won’t push much harder on this. But looking back on the match, despite the Reign getting overrun in the midfield at times, this felt like a game they could have easily drawn.

One thing Laura Harvey will have to examine ahead of the next match is the Reign’s midfield personnel. Bethany Balcer started as the attacking midfielder in place of Jess Fishlock, who had an undisclosed knock that kept her out at the last minute. Balcer tried to help move the ball forward but wasn’t able to get on the end of these crosses in the box, which is her strength. In fact, she didn’t have a single shot and had a season-low 48% pass success rate. This felt like a match where the Reign could have benefitted from Balcer’s nose for goal.

OL Reign have another home match this weekend, as they host the Kansas City Current on Saturday, June 10. The team's annual Pride match kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+. It will be the last chance to watch a number of OL Reign's international players in person for a while, as players will depart for World Cup training camp before the team's next home match in early July.