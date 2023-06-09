Match preview: OL Reign vs. KC Current

On Saturday, June 10, OL Reign will host their annual Pride Match at Lumen Field. The 7 PM PT match against the Kansas City Current will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo, while also streaming on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website for other international viewers.

The Pride Match will include live music in the North Plaza from Erin Rae & The Heartbeets and Reign City Riot, along with a national anthem performance by Mary Lambert. The first 2,500 fans will get Pride rally towels. In addition to launching a Pride Collection, the Reign will host an online Pride auction, with proceeds benefiting Lavender Rights Project.

Register now to bid in OL Reign's 2023 #Pride Auction! We proudly offer player-worn + autographed Protect Trans Kids shirts and jerseys from our Pride Match presented by @Starbucks, proceeds going to @lavrights



️‍ Text REIGN to 76278 ️‍⚧️#HappyPride x #ReignSupreme — OL Reign (@OLReign) June 8, 2023

Ahead of the game, the players and Reign coaching staff are grateful to be part of a club that emphasizes acceptance, inclusion, and community.

“When I first came to Seattle and I first worked for this club, it was probably the first time I’d really felt comfortable truly being authentically myself in and around the place that I work,” OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said about the importance of this Pride match and the club’s commitment to inclusion. “Going all the way back to the first year of the league, this club set the standard on those issues — whether it be these or other social issues. I believe that will forever be the case in this club.”

With an appearance on Saturday, OL Reign original Lauren Barnes would become the first player in league history to play in 200 regular-season games. Barnes currently leads the league in appearances (199), starts (195) and minutes played (17,238) all-time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup against Kansas City.

Recent Results

Last weekend, OL Reign fell 2-0 to rivals Portland Thorns, marking the first time the Reign have lost to Portland at home since 2017. After struggling to get results, the Kansas City Current beat the North Carolina Courage 1-0 at home. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Kansas City, who parted ways with head coach Matt Potter back in mid-April. Assistant Coach Caroline Sjöblom now leads the club on an interim basis.

Standings

After 10 matches, the NWSL standings are still very tight. Just four points separate sixth and first place. The Reign are three points out of first, with a 5-4-1 record, and sit in fifth. Kansas City sits at the bottom of the NWSL table with a 3-7-0 record.

“As I’ve learned in this league, a team’s history, or their past couple games or the standings really doesn’t matter, because as we’ve seen anyone can beat anyone on any given day,” defender Sam Hiatt said in a pre-match press conference.

Head to Head

This is the first time OL Reign and Kansas City are facing each other this season. The Reign are 4-3-0 all-time against the Current, who moved to Kansas City from Utah in 2021 after the Royals folded. OL Reign fans will likely remember the last meeting between the Current and Reign, the NWSL semifinal. Certainly, the players want a little retribution from that 2-0 loss.

Who to Watch

Brazilian midfielder Debinha probably doesn’t need an introduction. She has four goals and one assist with the Current after starting the season injured. Cece Kizer is another dangerous attacker who is good in tight spaces, a strong distributor, and dangerous in front of goal — Kizer has three goals and one assist.

What to Watch

The possession battle

OL Reign hasn’t been on the ball as much as they’d prefer in recent matches. In fact, the Reign haven’t won the possession battle since their draw against Racing Louisville back in late April. On the other side, Kansas City is a team that doesn’t dominate possession. The Current like to be disruptive defensively and play more direct and in transition in the attack.

This could be a match where the Reign tries to dominate play by having more of the ball. They’ll be without Jess Fishlock for another game, who has been important to this possession-focused approach, as the midfielder has been ruled out for the match. However, after tearing her ACL last July, Angelina is officially off the injury report and available for the match — though she’ll likely ease back into matches.

Young backline

The Current alternate between a three-back and four-back system. Due to injuries and departures, they have started two rookie centerbacks on their backline for most of the season, Gabby Robinson and Croix Soto. The two are looking more confident as the season progresses, but that’s still a lot to put on their shoulders. Soto leads the team in clearances (29), with Robinson closely behind (25).

The team does not rely on these young centerbacks to build from the back — instead looking to pass from the wings and midfield. Expect OL Reign to put a lot of pressure on the Current backline as a result. We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that, in the words repeated over and over by head coach Laura Harvey, “Goals change games.” If the Reign can capitalize on early pressure, it could surely set the tone for the match.

Dangerous attack

The Current have only scored 10 goals in 10 matches, but their attack has been a lot more dangerous — producing 14.5 expected goals (xG), which is even with OL Reign. The Reign have been more ruthless in front of goal, scoring 17 goals.

Kansas City has some speed up top, including rookie Michelle Cooper and veteran Kristen Hamilton, who after dealing with early injuries scored Kansas City’s lone goal last weekend.

IT'S HAMMY TIME WITH HER FIRST GOAL OF THE SZN ‼️ @khamilton17 | #KCBABY pic.twitter.com/aKBSATceCV — KC Current (@thekccurrent) June 4, 2023

OL Reign let the match against Portland last week become open, which led to the second goal for the Thorns. They can’t repeat that against the Current, who thrive in transition — having scored a league-leading three goals from high turnovers.

“We expect a team that is really direct in transition, that make it really difficult for you with the ball in regards to where they’re willing to give you space,” Harvey said. “They have threats on the field that can cause you problems, too.”

Hiatt also emphasized that the Reign defenders need to keep track of the Current attackers when the Reign have the ball, which will limit their ability to transition.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Jess Fishlock (leg), Rose Lavelle (leg), Phoebe McClernon (D45 – back)

KC Current

OUT: Hanna Glas (D45 – knee), Lo’eau LaBonta (knee), Claire Lavogez (SEI – knee), Alex Loera (foot), Sam Mewis (SEI – knee), Desiree Scott (D45 – knee), Mallory Weber (SEI – knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Elizabeth Ball (hamstring), Morgan Gautrat (calf)

How to Watch

OL Reign kicks off against the KC Current at 7 PM PT. The match will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo along with streaming on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website for other international viewers.