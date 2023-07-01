OL Reign is back at home for a Saturday afternoon match at Lumen Field, facing Racing Louisville in regular-season play. The match kicks off today at 12:30 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website (international).

OL Reign enters the match in third place with a 7-4-2 record — and are just two points out of first. Racing Louisville has the most draws in the league and sits in eighth place with a 3-4-6 record.

OL Reign has scored 21 goals and conceded 15, while Racing Louisville has scored 15 while conceding just 13.

OL Reign will be without seven players who are heading to the World Cup, and Angelina is still training with Brazil and was named an alternate on their World Cup squad.

Louisville will be without four World Cup-bound players on Saturday: Savannah DeMelo (USA), Ary Borges (Brazil), Alex Chidiac (Australia), and Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa). They’ll lose two more — Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria) and Wang Shuang (China) — but both will be available for this weekend’s match.

What to Watch

Stopping Louisville in transition: When Louisville gets the ball, they move it into the attack fast. The Reign will need to be ready for the counter — and they can't give the ball away in dangerous spots.

An early response: OL Reign are playing their third game this week, while Louisville didn't have a midweek match. The Reign need to set the tone early.

A DeMelo-less Louisville: Savannah DeMelo has the most goals, assists, and progressive carries for Louisville. How does the team respond without her?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: None

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA), Alana Cook (USA), Sofia Huerta (USA), Jordyn Huitema (CAN), Rose Lavelle (USA), Quinn (CAN), Megan Rapinoe (USA), Emily Sonnett (USA)

Racing Louisville

OUT: Jordyn Bloomer (D45 – back), Hillary Beall (hand), Jess McDonald (maternity), Nadia Nadim (knee)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Ary Borges (BRA), Alex Chidiac (AUS), Savannah DeMelo (USA), Thembi Kgatlana (RSA)

Referees

Lineups

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, July 1, 12:30 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), NWSLSoccer.com (International)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Racing Louisville gamethread. Join the discussion in the comments, and follow @RoValks on Twitter (assuming Twitter works this afternoon) for live updates.