OL Reign overcomes two-goal deficit for 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville

OL Reign closed out their latest three-matches-in-a-week run back in the comforts of Lumen Field as they hosted Racing Louisville. Coming off a win at San Diego Wave FC last Saturday and a midweek NWSL Challenge Cup win at Portland Thorns, OL Reign pulled a off dramatic comeback from a two-goal deficit with a pair of goals in a five-minute span late in the match to earn a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville.

Racing Louisville’s opening goals came in a converted penalty in the 24th minute by Wang Shuang after a Jess Fishlock handball in the box. Paige Monaghan scored Racing’s second in the 76th minute on a puzzling sequence.

OL Reign got their first goal in the 82nd minute via a Veronica Latsko header. Five minutes later, Elyse Bennett got her head on a ball redirected off a corner a few minutes later to equalize and get a point that could very well feel like a win.

The thrilling comeback was so exciting that the club announced after the match, a contract extension for head coach Laura Harvey.

WHAT WORKED: LATSKO GOAL GIVES LIFE

Entering the 80th minute, it sure looked like OL Reign’s Saturday afternoon was going to end in the losing column. For most of the match, Racing Louisville was just on it in terms of being able to cut off the passing lanes for OL Reign and they weren’t able to make the threatening crosses in their attacking third to test Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund. But that resiliency that the team has often mentioned as their strength came through in the 82nd minute, giving themselves and the Lumen Field crowd some life.

Forward Veronica Latsko claimed her fourth goal in the regular season, tying her single-season career high (2018 with Houston Dash) with what appears to be OL Reign’s thing as of late — a header goal.

OL Reign scoring headers



Veronica Latsko pulls one back, and it's game on!

WHAT WORKED: BENNETT GOAL COMPLETES THE COMEBACK

And then five minutes later in the 87th minute, Elyse Bennett added her second headed goal of the week to equalize and send the 7,495 in attendance into euphoria.

ANOTHER HEADER!



Elyse Bennett flicks it on - backwards - and we're all tied up!

WHAT WORKED: LAURA HARVEY IS STICKING AROUND

As if the comeback wasn’t enough of an energy boost for fans, it was announced after the match that head coach Laura Harvey has signed a contract extension that will see her continue to lead the club through the 2025 season.

“I wouldn’t play for anyone else. I’ll just leave it at that,” captain Lauren Barnes said after the match, when asked for a reaction to Harvey’s contract extension announcement. Much like how Harvey could talk forever about Barnes, the Reign Original could easily do the same about Harvey, yet sometimes the succinct is the best answer.

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: CONCEDING FIRST

There’s not much to say about how Racing Louisville got the opening goal via a penalty kick converted by Wang Shuang. Jess Fishlock was trying to block the ball with her body, but it struck her arms instead. No protestation from OL Reign. It is what it is.

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: A SECOND GOAL WHEN EVERYONE WAS STOPPED

In a physical match where there were many whistles for fouls, Racing Louisville got their second goal when a foul had been committed and everyone seemingly stopped thinking the play was dead. Despite the referee’s movements and indications, no whistle was apparently blown and Paige Monaghan capitalized on the confusion to get Louisville’s second goal.

Paige Monaghan doubles the lead!

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: CONNECTING PASSES

Entering the match, the two sides were the leading teams in getting interceptions. Something had to give, and Racing Louisville to their credit were getting the breaks to cut off OL Reign’s passes throughout the match. There’s something about playing against Louisville where the connecting pass doesn’t work out the Reign want to, making for a frustrating time on the field.

“I am so valued here.”

Forward Veronica Latsko joined OL Reign in 2022 and has been lauded for her versatility to come in just about any game scenario and do what is asked of her. This season has seen her contributing to OL Reign’s attack, such as with today’s goal, and setting up teammates over the past few weeks. When asked for her thoughts after the match on Harvey’s contract extension, Latsko said, “I’ve had a lot of coaches over the years and professionally, it makes the biggest difference when a coach has faith and confidence in you and treats you so well as a person, you just feel valued. So, regardless of what’s happening on the field, you just feel like you’re valued as a person and at the end of the day, I think that’s so underrated and professionally this is the first time that I feel like I am so valued, here.”

“Just really glad we could put pen to paper.”

While Harvey primarily spoke about the team’s resiliency to come back from a two-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes of the match, capping off a tough three-match week and big roster shake-up with the departure of the World Cup players, she was also appreciative of the contract extension that will see her leading the club for at least two more seasons.

“I’m happy that the club thought that I was the right person for the job to do that. I’ve said a lot that this club is really special. To see where it’s come from until today has been a phenomenal journey. I obviously have been very lucky to be a big part of that journey and it’s been a big part of my life for the last 10-11 years. I’m just really thankful to the club, (OL Reign CEO) Vincent (Berthillot) and to (OL Reign general manager) Lesle (Gallimore) and everyone who has been involved in making it happen. It was something that when Lesle came in, we both spoke about trying to take away as many uncertainties as we possibly can for the players and this is just another one of those things. So yeah, just really glad that we could put pen to paper.”

The draw and results around the league put OL Reign in third place in the standings with 24 points through 14 matches played.

Next up for OL Reign is a trip to Florida to take on the Orlando Pride. This will be their last match before the World Cup break, in which they won’t return to play until the end of the month. Kickoff for OL Reign at Orlando Pride is scheduled for Friday, July 7 at 4 PM PT. Fans locally can watch the match on FOX13+ in addition to the usual broadcast on Paramount+ for everyone else in the US, and NWSLsoccer.com for international fans.