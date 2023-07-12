OL Reign will host World Cup watch parties

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20, and OL Reign will join the celebration by hosting a series of World Cup watch parties across Washington state — including Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma.

The Seattle Sounders, Bite of Seattle, and SeattleFWC26 — Seattle’s 2026 World Cup Committee — will partner with OL Reign to host these events.

All watch parties are free of charge, although food and drink will be available for purchase. Each location will be first-come, first-served, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Each location will feature games, giveaways, player appearances, and a chance to win a Grand Prize Package for a VIP experience to Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe on October 6 (tickets are going fast for the match).

The first watch party will take place on Thursday, July 20 at Rough & Tumble Pub in Seattle — celebrating Canada’s first group stage match against Nigeria. OL Reign players Jordyn Huitema and Quinn will both be representing Canada in the tournament and should get plenty of minutes.

The next day, Friday, July 21, there will be a watch party for the USWNT’s opening match against Vietnam at the Seattle Center Armory, presented in partnership with Bite of Seattle and sponsored by Fox 13. Rough & Tumble Pub will also host a watch party for the USWNT’s opening match. OL Reign has a league-high five players suiting up for the United States: Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle, Megan Rapinoe, and Emily Sonnett.

On Wednesday, July 26, there will be four different watch parties taking place from Seattle to Spokane for the USWNT vs. Netherlands game. In the Seattle area, the events will be held at Westlake Park and Rough & Tumble Pub. The Emerald Queen Casino Events Center will host Tacoma’s watch party and Brick West Brewing will host Spokane’s watch party.

Full watch party details

(All times Pacific Time)

Thursday, June 20 – Canada vs. Nigeria

Rough & Tumble Pub – Event starts at 6:30 p.m. | Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21 – USWNT vs. Vietnam

Seattle Center Armory – Event starts at 5:00 p.m.| Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. – Presented in partnership with CHEQ Bite of Seattle and sponsored by Fox 13

Rough & Tumble Pub – Event starts at 4:00 p.m. | Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 – USWNT vs. Netherlands