The quiet leadership of OL Reign’s Alana Cook

In October 2022, in advance of a big U.S. women’s national team match against European champion England, Alana Cook and Becky Sauerbrunn sat in front of reporters to take questions about a topic unrelated to the upcoming match: the newly released report from Sally Yates, which highlighted systemic abuses in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

After U.S. captain Sauerbrunn kicked off the press conference and answered questions for the first six minutes, she paused to let the usually quiet and reserved Cook take the next one. Cook commanded the room’s attention with her next set of words.

“For so long, it’s been on the players to handle these things and to speak out. It shouldn’t be on us any longer. We deserve an environment where we get to go out and play and enjoy doing what we do. We deserve to be in an environment that’s safe and protects that joy.”

That’s Alana Cook.

She might pick and choose her words, but those words hold significant weight and meaning.

“I think when you have someone like Alana who doesn’t say too much, when she speaks, everyone listens,” OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said about the Reign and U.S. national team defender.

In speaking with Cook’s teammates and coaches, her quiet but powerful leadership style came up over and over. Along with her skills on the field, that commanding presence — even at just 26 years old — is a big reason the centerback is heading to her first World Cup.

The introverted plant and dog mom, called Lani by her teammates, has found a leadership style that pushes her to be her best and inspires everyone around her.

Cook’s soccer origins

Cook’s dad is from England, so soccer was a part of her family’s routine from the start.

“I did kinder kickers when I was like 3 or 4 and you were just doing crab walks around the field, but I think a lot of my early childhood memories are watching Premier League games with my dad, sitting on the kitchen counter. He and I really bonded over that, and it was always something that I loved being a part of because of him.”

Cook loved soccer from an early age, but she played many other sports growing up in New Jersey — including softball, basketball, and track, where she ran the 200 and 4x400 relay and threw the javelin in high school, demonstrating her diverse athletic abilities. When she started receiving national attention in soccer, Cook began to understand her potential.

“Going into high school, I knew that soccer was my focus, but it was always really important to me to be able to do other things. I think maybe getting called into the [USYNT] U-14 team is when I was like, ‘Oh, okay, I actually might be kind of good.’”

Grid View Photo courtesy: Alana Cook

Photo courtesy: Alana Cook

Photo courtesy: Alana Cook

Photo courtesy: Alana Cook

Cook was indeed very good, and that talent brought her to soccer powerhouse Stanford — an attractive college to Cook because she felt it had everything: academics, soccer, and incredible weather.

“Obviously, when they showed interest, that was exciting. And they had me go out and visit, I think in February. So, I was coming from New Jersey, where I was in a massive puffy jacket, and I walked on campus — everyone’s in T-shirts and shorts — and I was just like, ‘Mom, this is it. Sign me up. I don’t need to know anything else.’”

With signature long legs that could take her anywhere on the field, Cook stood out at Stanford. Still, she had to begin using her voice to stand out in a different way.

“I think I probably went in and didn’t speak much, but it was really in the vein that I never wanted to be talking over someone who could teach me something,” Cook said in reference to her first couple of years at Stanford. “I ended up captaining the team for the last two years, so I obviously needed to speak a bit more.”

Cook earned a degree in symbolic systems — studying human-computer interaction — and started all four years for the Cardinal. She won an NCAA championship with Stanford in 2017, was named a First-Team All-American her senior year, and was a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist (soccer’s equivalent to the Heisman).

More important than the accolades, Cook believes her time at Stanford made her a much better soccer player and an even better person.

“Our cultural values were so strong that wherever you came in, you kind of got funneled into the norms, and it left you no choice but to be hardworking, be humble. I learned what it meant to be a good teammate, but I learned what it meant to be a good person. It was a really formative experience for me and a really positive one.”

Quiet, but hilarious and ruthless Alana Cook might pick and choose her words, but if you are lucky enough to get to know her, you’ll find that she’s hilarious ... and ruthless. As her teammates told Sounder at Heart, she’ll destroy you in a group chat. “She’s got a great personality. She is funny. She says it how it is and doesn’t hold back,” head coach Laura Harvey said. “She’s witty, she’s smart. She’s got really good one-liners,” teammate Lauren Barnes adds. “Soccer can be so stressful sometimes, so being able to have someone around you that can lighten the mood, I think that has been Lani for me.” As Ryanne Brown shared, “I think Lani is probably one of the funniest people in our group chat. She always has something to say.”

Welcome to the pros

Stanford has produced some world-class centerbacks in recent years. In addition to Cook, Tierna Davidson, Naomi Girma, and Reign teammate Sam Hiatt all came out of the program. When I asked Cook why Stanford produces so many pro-ready defenders, she laughed because she and her former Cardinal teammates have pondered the same question.

“I think it is just the way we play. The centerbacks spend a lot of time on the ball [at Stanford], and I think in the modern game now, you want players who can defend and attack. Now, if you can have a centerback who can be calm on the ball, can be composed when they have it, it just opens up so many more avenues.”

Back in 2019, when it came time to explore professional soccer, Cook chose a different route than many other college players who were graduating. Instead of entering the NWSL Draft, she elected to sign with PSG in France. It wasn’t really a “Europe or Bust” feeling for Cook. She would have been happy to choose the NWSL, but her agent reached out and said, “PSG is interested,” and Cook jumped at the opportunity.

Cook didn’t know any French, but she was ready to make the leap. She joined PSG toward the end of their 2018-19 season.

“At that point, I wasn’t in the national team picture, so it was kind of like, what an experience I have to get somewhere so far out of my comfort zone. I think toward the end of my college career, it was not a complacency, but there was kind of a certainty of knowing when I step out onto the field, there’s not much that I haven’t seen. So I knew at that point it was time to make the next jump.”

That jump would be significant at first for Cook.

“My first couple weeks there, we would be doing possession drills or rondos, and the ball was moving so quick. I was like, ‘Oh, what? What have I done?’ But it forced you to just be so good on the ball and be smart and think ahead. And I think it really developed my game even more. When you’re exposed to different kinds of players, different styles of play, I think you just get so much better.”

Cook successfully adjusted to the pace and made 21 league appearances at PSG, in addition to featuring in nine UEFA Champions League matches, including scoring a goal against eventual tournament champions FC Barcelona. But she wasn’t getting consistent playing time and was beginning to feel pulled back to the U.S.

Coming to OL Reign

After one season at PSG, the world came to a halt in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Cook took another big leap in her career during this uncertain time, joining OL Reign on loan for the NWSL Challenge Cup in Utah. Despite being unable to leave the hotel for a month aside from training and matches, and with hotel windows that didn’t open, Cook made many good memories with her Reign teammates.

Those memories are what brought her back to the Reign in 2021 when she made a permanent transfer from PSG.

“I always knew I wanted to come back and play in the U.S., so it was kind of just a perfect storm in that sense. I just had so much fun getting to know the players here. It made the decision to eventually come back so much easier. Knowing the culture of this team and knowing that everyone here is devoted to making everyone else around them better, I knew I could come back here and achieve the goals that I set for myself.”

Meet Bo Cook recently brought an adorable 12-pound dog into her life, Bo. “Bo is a lunatic. He’s so happy and friendly. He has a little tail knob and it’s literally always wagging. But he also is very prey driven, so he will hunt down the squirrel or bird.” As teammate Lauren Barnes said, with his long legs, goofy personality, and speed, “He is Lani in dog form.” Cook agreed: “I mean, he’s literally me. It’s so nice to get home and someone’s so excited to see you. I could play terribly and he doesn’t even know. He loves me either way.” In her downtime, Cook has been training Bo. He can’t roll over yet — they’re working on it.

Among those goals? To become one of the best centerbacks in the world, and Cook is grateful to have a coach like Harvey who believes she can achieve that dream.

“Getting to play under Laura has been fantastic,” Cook said. “She sat me down and said, ‘If you want to be the best in the world, let’s do it. I believe in you.’ I think I’ll always be chasing a higher level, and hopefully, I get to be the greatest in the world. And if not, you know, hopefully I end up somewhere up there.”

Cook immediately got to work with the Reign, earning back-to-back Defender of the Year nominations in 2021 and 2022 and getting named to the NWSL Best XI both years. Her quick transition to the NWSL impressed all her teammates, but captain Lauren Barnes in particular, who has been with the Reign since the league’s launch in 2013.

“I’ve obviously seen a lot of players come in and out of the club, and I think Lani is probably one of the most well-rounded both athletes and soccer players,” Barnes says before listing off all of Cook’s talents. “She can hit a long ball. She can hit a textured ball. She’ll run you down. She’s one of the fastest on the field. She’s smart. She’s good in the air. I wish I could have half of those,” Barnes added with a laugh.

Fellow Reign defender Ryanne Brown, now in her second year as a pro, agreed.

“Lani is extremely athletic. She’s also extremely smart. Some of the things that she does on the field, I’m just like, ‘One, how did you do that? And two, how did you think to do that?’ It’s just great watching her, learning from her, just being able to see some of the things that she sees is really special.”

Somehow, despite the recognition across the league, it feels like Cook may still be underrated. At the end of June, when she joined the U.S. to prep for the World Cup, Cook was leading the NWSL in long balls completed, averaging almost 7 successful long passes per match compared to the second-best of 4.9. She was also 10th in the league in completed passes per match, seventh in passes into the final third, and fifth in overall touches, an indication of just how much OL Reign relies on Cook in possession.

The website American Soccer Analysis (ASA) created an expected passing model, which estimates the pass completion rate for each player’s pass — analyzing things like their position on the field, the length of the pass, and the direction. According to ASA, among NWSL players with at least 1000 minutes in 2023, only three players outperform their expected pass completion at a rate higher than Cook.

Defensively, Cook tackled the highest percentage of dribblers faced in 2022 (88.9%), and she is fourth in the category so far this year. She also leads the NWSL in interceptions, was fourth in 2022, and is winning 71% of her duels this year.

What these stats don’t capture, however, is just how much Cook’s talents allow the Reign to play aggressively on offense and defense. Because of her athleticism and pace, right back Sofia Huerta can push high into the attack — and the backline can play high when the team is pressing out of possession. Because of her abilities on the ball, the Reign can invite a press and stay calm as they build. And because of her ability to hit a pinpoint long ball, they can get players high into the attack and bypass the midfield when needed.

“She allows us to play in a way that’s aggressive because she’s so athletic,” Harvey said after a recent Reign match where Cook hit 50 NWSL regular-season appearances. “She’s a world-class defender. We’re lucky to have her.”

A humble rise to the World Cup

After getting her first U.S. Women’s National Team cap in 2019, Cook received just one additional appearance before joining the Reign. Thanks to impressive NWSL performances and the growth she’s experienced with OL Reign, Cook also took a big leap with the U.S. over the last two years — earning 22 caps since the fall of 2021.

“What I like the most about Alana is that I have seen that growth in her game since she entered the NWSL,” U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski told Sounder at Heart. “Alana is a very analytical player, and she has that desire to keep learning. I like that she’s been exposed to a lot of different types of forwards in the league, and she’s been able to handle those challenges well.”

Her Reign teammate Barnes agrees.

“I’ve seen her game from the pandemic to now really elevate, and I think she’s going to be one of the best centerbacks in the world.”

According to Brown, much of that stems from Cook’s desire to keep growing and improving.

“One of the things that I’ve noticed and really admire about Lani is that she is a player who really never gets complacent. Even when she’s successful, even if she’s doing well on the national team, she still comes to training, works her butt off, and just does all the right things to make sure she gives a hundred percent effort each day.”

Brown’s comment sparked a funny memory for Barnes.

“She’s been pretty consistent with the U.S. team, and every time she got called in, she’d text me saying, ‘I got called in.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, no shit.’ Up to this day, she still does it. She has that mindset where she’s not complacent.”

This humble and determined approach has served Cook well because, as Harvey noted in a U.S. Soccer video profile on Cook, “The thing that makes Alana so special right now is that she doesn’t know how good she is. And I think her ceiling is so far away from where she is right now.”

Following up on that comment after a Reign training session, Harvey gives Cook full credit for how quickly she has risen on the national team — playing 1,286 minutes in 15 games in 2022, the most out of any U.S. player.

“I don’t think she’s anywhere near her ceiling, so I think her progression can continue. I think she’s maybe risen to the depths in the national team quicker than maybe people thought for multiple different reasons, but you have to give her full credit on that.”

Plant mom and keyboard enthusiast Outside of soccer, in addition to adventures with her dog Bo, Cook has been teaching herself to play the keyboard and has gotten really into plants. “Sam [Hiatt] and I were laughing the other day. It’s not really an off day if we don’t come home with a plant.” She also loves to read and stay active, even in her downtime. Many Reign players live in apartments near the water in Renton, Washington, so Cook and her teammates all got paddleboards recently. “I think all of us, if we weren’t tired all the time, would love to be doing pickleball and tennis and volleyball.”

Andonovski has clearly noticed, and he knows what Cook will be able to do for the U.S. during this year’s World Cup.

“She’s a good one-on-one defender and is very tough in her battles for the ball. She’s also very composed on the ball and is a very good passer. She has the ability to eliminate a player or a group of players with her passing, and that can be a great help to the attack.”

A rising leader

“When everyone first meets Alana, you just notice this calm confidence,” Stanford and U.S. teammate Andi Sullivan said in the same U.S. Soccer profile on Cook.

Her teammates value the centerback’s composure.

“No matter the situation, I can look back and know she has herself under control, and that makes me feel under control and helps me play my best — and helps the team play the best,” Sullivan added.

As Reign teammate Brown pointed out, Cook is so calm that she hardly even celebrated when she scored her first goal for the U.S., on her 26th birthday, from rather far out.

“When people came and celebrated, she’s like, ‘No, no.’ She’s so humble, but it’s just so funny.”

That’s also Cook. Calm and confident, but quick to defer attention to others, which is another thing her teammates love about her. Leaders don’t have to be loud to be respected. Cook leads by example and commands respect because of the standard she sets for herself and her teammates.

That’s what sets her apart from many others, said Brown.

“What makes Lani so special is that whether you’ve been in the league for a while or you’re a second year like myself, she has the same expectations for everyone. That has helped me grow so much, and I think that helps the team.”

While Cook finds comfort in quiet, she’s learning when and how to use her voice.

“It’s been so fun to see Lani grow into her leadership role,” said Barnes. “She leads by example, and it’s been really fun to see her grow in the last couple of years, both on and off the pitch.”

Barnes and the other two Reign originals — Megan Rapinoe and Jess Fishlock — won’t be with the club forever. In fact, Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the 2023 season. Over the last decade, these three have been responsible for making the Reign a desirable place for players, with a locker room culture that continues to be supportive and welcoming while also setting high standards. Harvey has seen Cook step into this role, which can only mean great things for the Reign in years to come.

“You can really see Alana starting to really help and take some of that on too, which I think’s great for the future of the club. Alana has such a long career ahead of her that it’s scary to think where she could go with it. I think she’s going to have a great future.”