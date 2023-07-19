The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is finally here, with the first match of the tournament kicking off at midnight PT on Thursday, July 20, with host country New Zealand facing Norway in Group A.

OL Reign has a league-leading eight players in the tournament:

Angelina replaced an injured teammate right before the World Cup kicked off and will represent Brazil.

Five OL Reign players will suit up for the United States: Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle, Megan Rapinoe, and Emily Sonnett.

And two players will feature for Canada: Jordyn Huitema and Quinn.

Canada are the reigning Gold medalists in the 2020 Olympics. The U.S. are the defending World Cup champions. And Brazil has built a team that has a real chance of going far in this tournament. Your eight OL Reign players all have a shot at glory.

For the first time in Women’s World Cup history, the field has 32 teams. They are split into eight groups — Groups A through H — with four teams in each group. The tournament opens with the group stage where each team plays three matches against their group opponents. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout rounds.

How to Watch

The English-language broadcast of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX and FS1, in addition to streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Telemundo and Universo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage, and the Spanish-language broadcast will stream on Peacock. All 64 games will be shown live in both languages.

Full Broadcast Schedule: Round One

All times Pacific Time. Matches with Reign players are in italics.

Matches will also stream on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, and Peacock.

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway (12 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland (3 AM on FOX, Universo)

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada (7:30 PM on FOX, Universo)

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland (10 PM on FS1, Universo)

Friday, July 21

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica (12:30 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam (6 PM on FOX, Telemundo)

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan (12 AM on FS1, Universo)

Group D: England vs. Haiti (2:30 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group D: Denmark vs. China (5 AM on FOX, Universo)

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa (10 PM on FS1, Universo)

Sunday, July 23

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal (12:30 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica (3 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina (11 PM on FS1, Telemundo)

Monday, July 24

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco (1:30 AM on FS1, Universo)

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama (4 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (7 PM on FS1, Universo)

Join the Discussion

This is your Women’s World Cup, round one gamethread. Join the discussion in the comments. We’ll launch a new gamethread for round two of the group stage.