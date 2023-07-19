The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20. Poised to be the best-attended Women’s World Cup — and arguably the most competitive — in the tournament’s history, there is already plenty to be excited about.

If you are looking for local connections to root for, we’ve got you covered. There are at least 24 players with OL Reign or Washington state connections in this World Cup.

Current OL Reign players

First, eight current OL Reign players have been called up for the tournament. That is one more than any other team in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Angelina, who just recovered from an ACL tear, was a last-minute addition to Brazil’s 23-player squad — replacing an injured teammate. Before her ACL injury last July, Angelina was a regular and important box-to-box midfielder in Brazil’s lineups.

Jordyn Huitema and Quinn will feature for Canada during the tournament. Both were members of Canada’s squad that won Gold in the 2020 Olympic Games. They should appear plenty for their nation.

Five current Reign players were called up for the United States: defenders Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, and Emily Sonnett, midfielder Rose Lavelle, and forward Megan Rapinoe. It’s the first World Cup for Cook and Huerta, who both really rose to prominence on the national team after they joined the Reign. Sonnett and Lavelle are heading to their second, while Rapinoe will feature in her fourth World Cup.

Washington state connections

There are several players who grew up in Washington state that will represent their national teams during the World Cup. A few others played or are playing college soccer here:

Defender Dominique (Dom) Randle grew up in Sammamish and attended Skyline High School. It is the first World Cup for both Randle and the Philippines. After finishing college soccer at USC in 2018, Randle tried to go pro but faced many setbacks — limited opportunities, minimal pay, and having to move far away from home. The pandemic gave her time to think, and Randle decided to give soccer another chance.

“I’ve overcome four knee surgeries before, but this was the hardest comeback I’ve ever done,” she shared in a GMA News profile. Randle helped the team qualify for their first World Cup and has since become a cornerstone of the Filipinas defense.

Alicia Barker, also featuring with the Philippines, is from Woodinville, Washington. Barker played soccer, ran track, and participated on the gymnastics team at Inglemoor High School. She played college soccer at the University of Illinois, graduating in 2020 and gaining a reputation for her flip throw.

Barker only made her debut for the Philippines last December but has already impressed playing right back.

Jessika Cowart, also repping the Philippines, is a University of Washington graduate. The 23-year-old defender plays for IFK Kalmar in Sweden. Cowart — a California native — appeared in 66 matches over four seasons for the Huskies, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

Incoming Washington State University freshman Liya Brooks is also heading to the World Cup! The 18-year-old goalkeeper was named to Jamaica’s roster. Brooks may not see any time during the tournament — she’s currently third in the Reggae Girlz GK depth chart — but she’s getting some great experience after showing well in the U-17 and U-20 World Cups.

While the pandemic prevented her from playing at WSU in the fall of 2020 before going pro, that doesn’t mean we can’t claim the extremely talented Trinity Rodman as one of our own. The 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year is just 21 years old but looks ready to make a big impact in her first World Cup.

Former OL Reign Players

Several former Reign players will also suit up for the tournament.

Tiffany Cameron will represent Jamaica in this World Cup. The forward featured for Jamaica in their first World Cup in 2019. She played for then-Seattle Reign back in 2013, their inaugural season, and created this banger about the team:

After being named the 2021/22 Hungarian player of the year while playing for Ferencvarosi TC, Cameron moved to FC Gyor, scoring 18 goals and contributing 11 assists.

After battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma, former Reign defender Rebekah Stott — AKA Stotty — is back! She’ll be playing for host country New Zealand. Now playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in England, Stott was a key player for the Reign back in 2017 — leading the team in duels won (68.5%). She also won 75.4% of her tackles and had 65 clearances.

Steph Catley and Lydia Williams will represent the other host country, Australia. Both played for the Reign from 2018-19 before moving to England. Emily van Egmond, now playing for the San Diego Wave and also representing the Matildas, was a Reign player in 2013.

Casey Murphy is heading to her first World Cup with the United States. The goalkeeper was a standout player with the Reign in 2019 — getting voted the Reign MVP by Sounder at Heart readers. Her eight saves to keep the Reign in the NWSL semifinal against the North Carolina Courage were incredibly impressive. Now playing for the Courage, she’s pushing veteran Alyssa Naeher for a starting spot this tournament.

Now playing for the Houston Dash, Havana Solaun was selected 15th overall by the Reign in the 2015 NWSL Draft. An injury kept her out of the 2015 season, but she featured and scored for the Reign in 2016 before moving to the Washington Spirit in a trade. Solaun became Jamaica’s first Women’s World Cup goal-scorer in 2019.

She didn’t play with the Reign for long, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t love watching Canada’s Adriana Leon bomb up and down the field. Leon was traded to the Reign in June 2018 and made six appearances with the club that season. She then transferred the next season to West Ham and has played in England since.

A fan favorite when she joined the Reign in 2015, Katrine Veje is heading to the World Cup with Denmark. Originally playing as a forward with the Reign, Veje is now a skilled defender who can play as a centerback, wingback, and full back. She’s got dangerous service with her left foot, as Reign fans may remember.

It might have been a loan, but we’ll always count France’s all-time leading goal-scorer Eugénie Le Sommer as a Reign player. She scored seven goals and earned three assists in 2021 with the Reign. And those goals were all beautiful.

Ifeoma Onumonu was the hero in the Reign’s 2019 NWSL semifinal, scoring in the last minute of regulation to put their match against the league-leading North Carolina Courage into overtime. Now playing for Gotham FC, Onumonu is heading to her first World Cup to represent Nigeria.

Loose Connections

These are a little more of a stretch, but Alex Morgan played with the dominant Sounders Women team in 2012 after the prior U.S. professional league folded. The Reign also had the rights to Kristie Mewis for about a week in November 2013, before trading them to Boston in exchange for Sydney Leroux. One of the players that helped push for NWSL reforms, Sinead Farrelly, is heading to the World Cup with the Republic of Ireland. The Reign had her rights for a couple of months in 2016 before she made the initial decision to retire. Her comeback this year has been amazing to watch.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off Thursday, July 20, at 12 AM PT. The English-language broadcasts will air on FOX and FS1, in addition to streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Telemundo and Universo will carry the Spanish-language coverage, and the Spanish-language broadcasts will stream on Peacock.