After an exciting first round with upsets, some gorgeous team goals, and several impressive goalkeeper displays, we are moving into round two of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The second round of the tournament begins Monday, July 24, at 10:30 PM PT, with a matchup between host country New Zealand and the Philippines.

OL Reign has an NWSL-leading eight players in the tournament, and five of them saw the field in the opening round.

Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe each played 27 minutes in substitute appearances against Vietnam. Lavelle nearly scored, having a shot go off the crossbar, and had three shot-creating actions (via FBref). Pinoe had three shots and created two chances. Sofia Huerta played six minutes and completed five of six passes. She had two crosses, but they didn’t quite connect — as it looked like she may have been working through her World Cup jitters.

Jordyn Huitema and Quinn both went 90 minutes for Canada in their scoreless draw against Nigeria. Each had a strong performance, despite the scoreline. Quinn had a match-leading 12 passes into the final third and five shot-creating actions (FBref). Huitema had five shots, created one big chance, and won 12/21 duels (FotMob).

Angelina, Alana Cook, and Emily Sonnett could get called upon this round.

Brazil, Canada, and the United States — where the Reign players feature — all have some tough matchups this round. Brazil has to face France, who will be motivated after a scoreless draw with Jamaica. Canada has to take on an organized and disruptive Ireland, and the U.S. have their 2019 final rematch against the Netherlands.

How to Watch

The English-language broadcast of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is airing on FOX and FS1, in addition to streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Telemundo and Universo are broadcasting the Spanish-language coverage, and the Spanish-language broadcasts are streaming on Peacock. All 64 games are being shown live in both languages.

Full Broadcast Schedule: Round Two

All times Pacific Time. Matches with Reign players are in italics.

Matches will also stream on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, and Peacock.

Monday, July 24

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (10:30 PM on FS1, Universo)

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (1 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (10 PM on FS1, Universo)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (12:30 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (5 AM on FS1, Universo)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (6 PM on FOX, Telemundo)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (12:30 AM on FS1, Universo)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (3 AM on FS1, Universo)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (5 PM on FS1, Universo)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (1:30 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (4 AM on FS1, Universo)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (12:30 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (3 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (5:30 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (9:30 PM on FOX, Universo)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (2:30 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

Join the Discussion

This is your Women’s World Cup, round two discussion thread. Join the conversation in the comments. We’ll launch a new gamethread for round three of the group stage.